“Not at the Moment”: $54M Fernando Mendoza Says Giving Back to Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Is Not His Priority

Earlier in May, Texas Tech booster and Chairman of the Board of Regents Cody Campbell made headlines for agreeing to pay the buyout it would cost to play rivals Texas Longhorns. But beyond that, the former Red Raiders offensive lineman has also co-founded the Matador Club, one of the NIL Collective, and helped fund a renovation of the program’s athletic facilities, leading to the football field at the AT&T Stadium being named “Cody Campbell Field” in his honor. Recently, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was drafted out of the Indiana Hoosiers at the 2026 NFL Draft, was asked if he was also planning to impact the program financially. What followed was an honest confession from the QB and an insight into his plans.

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“Being completely honest with you,” Mendoza said on Front Office Sports News. “Not at the moment, I mean, I haven’t signed my Raiders contract yet. I’m definitely going to consider it in the future. However, as of now, I’m just trying to focus on Raiders football, and I love to give back. I actually did give a donation to the University of Miami as a part of trying to fight MS. That’s a cause that’s a little bit more dear to my heart, to be completely honest, more than the transfer portal.”

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Mendoza has been intentional about a more important cause that’s very close to him. Mendoza’s mother, Elsa, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2008. Elsa was a tennis player at the University of Miami, and encouraged her sons to pursue an athletic career while focusing on their grades, too. Unfortunately, she became confined to a wheelchair after her condition deteriorated when she contracted COVID.

Mendoza is a very proud son and has even dedicated his Heisman Trophy to his mom. She was also the main reason he decided to watch the 2026 NFL Draft at home, despite being the star of the day.

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Mendoza and his family members also launched the Mendoza Family Fund in partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, where he donated $500,oo0 to the cause. The funds will support MS research in stem cell transplantation at the University of Miami Health System and the Miller School of Medicine. Mendoza, along with his brothers, Alberto and Max, previously launched multiple fundraising campaigns like the Mendoza Burrito campaign and raised more than 25 times the original goal. Whereas in Indiana, Mendoza and his brother, Alberto, created the Mendoza Bros and raised over $360,000 in support of MS research, services, and awareness.

“This fund is about my mom and the millions of people living with MS,” said Fernando Mendoza. “My mom has taught our family strength, resilience and positivity. My brothers Alberto and Max, my dad and I, we have all learned from her example. She is the reason we fight and the reason we believe we can do something bigger than ourselves.

“Partnering with the National MS Society through the Mendoza Family Fund gives us the opportunity to turn that inspiration into real impact by advancing groundbreaking research and helping families like mine navigate this disease,” said Fernando Mendoza. “Together, we can bring us closer to a cure and a future free of MS.”

According to the National Institute of Health, over 2.8 million people are living with MS globally, and it is becoming more prevalent, which is why Mendoza is keen on seeing that a cure is found. Recently, former Maryland Terrapins linebacker Neeo Avery, who transferred to the South Dakota Coyotes this January, also put an end to his career due to complications from MS.

“Walking away from the game is not something I ever imagined having to do so early, and this decision comes with a heavy heart,” Avery said. “While this chapter is coming to an end, I am grateful for every teammate, coach, trainer, family member, friend, and fan who supported me throughout my journey. Your encouragement has meant more than words can express.”

Through this partnership, the Mendoza Foundation hopes to “inspire even greater participation in the movement to end MS” and help more people like Elsa and Neeo in their fight against MS.