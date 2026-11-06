“Not Doing This Sh– Anymore”: Nick Saban Sends Clear Message to Travis Kelce & Jason Kelce After Daughter Forces Him to Do the Impossible

The head coach Nick Saban has never been a fan of podcasts, and convincing the seven-time national champion to appear on one is no easy task. However, one person managed to change his mind, giving Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce a rare opportunity to welcome the legendary coach to New Heights.

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He made an exception to his usual refusal to do podcasts by appearing on Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s New Heights. The former Alabama head coach revealed that it was his daughter who convinced him to accept the invitation because she loves the Kelce brothers and their show.

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Although Saban agreed to join them out of respect for the two hosts, he made it clear that the appearance should not be mistaken for a change in his attitude toward podcasts.

“I don’t do podcasts. I mean, this may be one I’ve done in my life. I refuse to do it, but my daughter loves you guys and she convinced me that I should do this and I respect you guys. So I wanted to do it for you guys, but I just want to leave a message out there for everybody else. I’m not doing this S*** anymore,” Nick Saban said.

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The official New Heights Instagram account also acknowledged how difficult it might be for other hosts to get Saban on their shows. Sharing a promotional clip ahead of the episode.

“Good luck getting Coach to do another podcast,” the caption directly reflected the message Saban delivered during his conversation with Travis and Jason.

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For the Kelce brothers, securing his appearance was therefore a special opportunity. Travis has established himself as one of the NFL’s most recognizable tight ends with the Kansas City Chiefs, while Jason enjoyed a successful career as a center with the Philadelphia Eagles before retiring in 2024.

Saban has appeared on other podcasts before, including The Joel Klatt Show in 2023. However, his comments on New Heights suggested that he does not plan to make podcast appearances a regular part of his schedule. He did not explain why he generally avoids such invitations, instead crediting his daughter’s admiration for the Kelce brothers for convincing him to participate.

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Their podcast has brought together personalities from different sports and entertainment backgrounds, and Saban’s appearance added one of college football’s most accomplished coaches to that list.

Although Saban announced his retirement from coaching on January 10, 2024, he did not step away from football. After spending 17 seasons with Alabama, he joined ESPN as a college football analyst in February 2024.

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His primary responsibility became working on College GameDay, where he shares his knowledge and opinions on major college football matchups. ESPN also included him in its NFL Draft coverage and SEC Media Days programming.

Saban has also received recognition for his work in broadcasting. In 2025, he won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent, adding another achievement to his career after coaching.

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Across 28 seasons as a college head coach, Saban recorded 297 wins, 71 losses, and one tie. His national championship success spanned two programs, with LSU winning the title in 2003 before Alabama secured six more under his leadership.

During his 17 seasons at Alabama from 2007 to 2023, Saban guided the Crimson Tide to 206 victories and nine SEC championships. His achievements later earned him a place in the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class.

His achievements earned him selection to the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame class. The National Football Foundation recognized his seven national championships and remarkable 28-season coaching record, further cementing his place among the sport’s greatest coaches.

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With his daughter’s admiration for Travis and Jason Kelce giving Saban a reason to make an exception, the New Heights appearance became a rare opportunity for the brothers. However, his firm closing message leaves little room for other podcast hosts to expect a similar invitation acceptance anytime soon.