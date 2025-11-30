Not $87M Coach, Penn State Interim HC Finds Unique Way to Confirm James Franklin Replacement Spot

Penn State’s return to bowl eligibility under PSU Interim head coach Terry Smith has changed the entire outlook of the coaching search. His late-season push has the strongest argument for PSU’s full-time candidacy, even ahead of Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, who earlier held a 23% chance at the job, per Kalshi.

What makes Smith’s rise so compelling is not flash or pedigree, but how he navigated the most chaotic stretch of Penn State’s year. His latest win, a 40-36 fight over Rutgers, marked his third straight victory and pushed the Nittany Lions to 6-6. All of this in only his sixth game holding the reins. It may also be his final audition, with AD Pat Kraft able to announce a permanent head coach at any moment. But Smith’s voice after the game revealed exactly why his name refuses to fade from the conversation.

“It taught me that I know I can truly do this job,” Smith said, reflecting on his interim stretch. “It taught me the role of one of the biggest jobs in college. It taught me that I have a special bond with people and players… and when I go forward in coaching, I have to take advantage of that.”

Even in critical game moments, Smith showcased growth in real time. Asked about the decisive fourth-down conversion late in the fourth quarter, he admitted he leaned on a hard lesson from the Indiana loss, when Penn State handed the ball back and gave the game away. This time, he didn’t blink. And the team followed.

“Penn State closes out the regular season with three straight wins to become bowl eligible! 🙌” FOX College Football shared the news on X.

Despite constant defensive struggles and giving up more than 530 yards to Rutgers, Penn State didn’t flinch and won in the end. After Franklin’s 3-3, it was Smith who pushed them to bowl eligibility and even gave a strong fight to undefeated Indiana in a 24-27 loss. Meanwhile, the locker room and the fanbase have been far less subtle. From chants in stadiums to public backing from players, the push for Smith has become louder each week. As defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton made his love and respect for Smith pretty clear.

Even Grunkemeyer and linebacker Dom DeLuca pointed out how Smith’s energy has rebuilt the internal trust between the entire team after James Franklin’s firing. The trust of the locker room makes Smith’s case even stronger. Now, after Penn State’s potential targets like Curt Cignetti, Matt Rhule, Eli Drinkwitz, Mike Elko, and Clark Lea signed extensions with their teams, the program is left with fewer options, which increases Smith’s chances even more.

While Kalen DeBoer’s name lingered in the chatter, ESPN’s Pete Thamel dismissed the rumors connecting him to Penn State as “not true” and noted the program may not chase a high-profile, playoff-level coach following James Franklin’s exit. Still, fans remain hopeful, watching the Iron Bowl closely, aware that its result could have ripple effects on the Nittany Lions’ coaching search.

Terry Smith has a tough road ahead

Penn State fans filled the entire SHI Stadium with “Hire Terry Smith” chants after their win against Rutgers. Even Kaytron Allen joined in. This shows the impact Terry Smith has on his team and fan base.

But after names like Kalani Sitake, Kalen DeBoer, and Bob Chesney keep popping up on Penn State’s possible future head coaches list, Smith knows the stakes.

Now, the Penn State locker room and fans are in total support of Terry Smith, but his hiring isn’t going to be that straight. As Smith still lacks head coaching experience at the college level, this success might not transition next season. Just like UNC, which brought Bill Belichick from the NFL with no college experience, but is now struggling to get momentum and cultural stability under him.

It will be interesting to see which coach finally takes up the reins at Penn State.