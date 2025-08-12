‘Not gonna play in NFL’: Diego Pavia’s Biggest Believer Announces Grim Future While Justifying $2M Demand

“Out of high school, no one wanted me.” That’s how Diego Pavia sums up his journey before hitting the college football scene. Yet, despite the slow start, he managed to carve out a name for himself at New Mexico State before making a remarkable impact in the SEC with Vanderbilt during his first year. Pavia’s rapid ascent from an overlooked junior college athlete to a standout SEC performer who helped topple Alabama at Vanderbilt stands as one of college football’s classic rags-to-riches tales. And Pavia is reportedly demanding a jaw-dropping $2 million in NIL deals.

However, Pavia’s rise has sparked a debate among fans and analysts alike. Is all this talk about his value really justified? Some see it as justified, given his rising star power and massive fanbase, while others wonder if it’s a stretch for a player who hasn’t exactly been pegged as an NFL future star. This debate adds another layer of intrigue to Pavia’s story now. David Pollack, one of Pavia’s biggest supporters, steps in with a brutally honest take that’s making waves.

On a recent episode of See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack, the former NFL linebacker delivered a candid assessment. “Diego Pavia, listen, he doesn’t have an elite arm. He doesn’t have an elite skill set. He’s not going to play in the NFL,” Pollack said. But then he added something that sheds new light on the whole situation. “This is why NIL is great, because this guy is going to make money, and he should make money doing something he’s good at.” Pollack’s words capture exactly why Pavia’s value isn’t just about the NFL dream; it’s about what he brings to Vanderbilt and the fanbase. “He gives Vanderbilt a chance to be successful because of his eternal optimism, his competitiveness, like, he’s just a freaking dude,” he added.

Pollack goes on, “I don’t know how you don’t like his competitive spirit and everything he stands for, Team.” Pavia’s brand is about perseverance, and he’s got a community behind him ready to support that. So yes, Diego might not be your next NFL star quarterback, but in a world where college athletes can cash in on their personal stories and fan connections, Pavia’s $2 million NIL ask suddenly seems a lot less surprising, and maybe even fair. All of this background makes Pavia’s journey even more inspiring, especially when you hear it straight from him.

Diego Pavia opens up about being overlooked

Last season, Diego Pavia put up some solid numbers for Clark Lea‘s program, showing why he’s become such a fan favorite despite the doubts. He threw for 2,293 yards, completed around 60% of his passes, and accounted for 20 touchdowns. Even his rushing game was strong enough, racking up 801 rushing yards and completing eight touchdowns. So, the numbers are enough to tell why he’s making headlines these days

In Episode 3 of SEC Football: Any Given Saturday, titled Shock The World, Pavia opened up about his dreams before becoming the Commodores’ quarterback. “My dream was to always play for A&M, Florida, Alabama, but out of high school, no one wanted me,” he shared honestly. Standing at 5 feet 9 inches, Pavia says he was overlooked by every FBS program. “Always had doubters. Like, ‘he can’t do it ‘cause of his height,’” he admitted.

Pavia’s story is about persistence in the face of constant doubt. From being overlooked as a kid to battling his way up through junior college, mid-major programs, and finally the SEC, he’s now proven that heart and determination matter just as much as measurable, which makes his $2 million NIL valuation well-founded.