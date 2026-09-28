“Not Great”: Steve Sarkisian Receives Tough Arch Manning Reality Check in Blunt Texas Verdict

Texas boasts an unblemished 4-0 record and holds the top ranking in college football following signature wins over Ohio State and Tennessee. However, while Steve Sarkisian’s elite defense continues to save close games, the Longhorns’ offense has looked underwhelming for long stretches.

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That growing gap between Texas’ overall record and its offensive execution has brought severe scrutiny to the quarterback position. Despite the talent surrounding him, Arch Manning’s struggles with timing and anticipation are preventing the offense from reaching an elite standard.

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College football analyst Joel Klatt delivered a blunt reality check regarding Manning’s play following the Tennessee victory, emphasizing that the star quarterback is holding the unit back. “Their defense is outstanding… Their offense is not elite right now,” Klatt said on The Joel Klatt Show. “The reality is that outside of about 18 minutes of game time, Texas’s offense has been just okay. Arch has been just okay. Arch was not great. Again, he’s not anticipating windows. He doesn’t play in rhythm. It’s like he doesn’t quite see it. And if he doesn’t see it, he doesn’t pull the trigger.”

Sarkisian’s scheme requires Manning to throw before receivers are fully open to avoid stalling drives. When Manning waits to confirm open windows, it leads to late throws, check-downs, sacks, and missed opportunities. His average time to throw is 3.1 seconds per PFF tracking, confirming Klatt’s critique of his hesitation.

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The tape against Ohio State highlighted this issue best. Texas trailed 23-3 entering the fourth quarter while Manning started 7-of-14 for 60 yards. Although the Longhorns rallied for 21 fourth-quarter points to win 24-23 behind Hollywood Smothers’ two late touchdowns, the first two-plus quarters fell far short of a No. 1 offense.

The same pattern emerged against Tennessee. Manning completed 14 of 19 passes for 201 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, while absorbing six sacks. Texas managed a 20-17 victory because the defense produced 10 sacks—including five by Colin Simmons—and Raleek Brown scored twice. Texas also committed 11 penalties in the contest.

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Texas’ defense continues to carry the team, allowing just 13.3 points and 246.8 yards per game while holding opponents to a 34.5% third-down conversion rate. With 15 team sacks in four games, the defensive unit provides a safety net for an inconsistent passing attack.

The expectations surrounding Manning create a different standard. Through four games, he is 73-of-115 for 862 yards, seven touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 141.3 passer rating. In 2025, as the full-time starter, he posted 248-of-404 for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions (144.9 rating), showing slight statistical regression in his current start.

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Sarkisian himself aligned with Klatt’s assessment, calling the offense “lethargic” after the UTSA game and noting that Manning represented “a microcosm of a little bit of the bigger picture… the attention to detail, the focus, the rhythm, the timing, anticipation of throws.”

Manning’s 4-0 record as a starter this season and home dominance mask the timing concerns raised by analysts and coaches alike. As Texas prepares to face Oklahoma on October 10 at the Cotton Bowl, the primary question remains whether Manning can begin throwing into tight windows rather than waiting to see them open.