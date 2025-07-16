‘Not Real Money’: Johnny Manziel Gives Major NIL Reality Check as Carson Beck’s $6M Contract Announced

For football players in college, the decision to commit to a program isn’t just about tradition, coaching, or championship potential; it’s also about a paycheck. The NIL era is here for good and is turning college football upside down every other day. But the legends who ruled the arena before have a warning for the current stars. Johnny Manziel, aka the iconic Johnny Football, is reminding the young ones that college is just a stepping stone to the real deal. “What these guys are making now, in reality, is peanuts,” he told Greg McElroy. On the other hand, Carson Beck will be earning $6 million at Miami.

Felix Ojo is the hottest topic when it comes to flashy paychecks in college football. Texas Tech pulled a shocker by offering him a guaranteed 3-year, $5.1 million revenue-sharing deal. It is reportedly the largest package of this kind. Before the House settlement, Michigan’s Bryce Underwood and his $12 million package were a regular feature in discussions about the NIL era. The money is no longer a byproduct of college football; it has wound itself around the sport like an undetachable element. Programs are betting their all on players, hoping that the money will be worth the talent.

Johnny Manziel had a word of advice for the young footballers as they navigate the NIL-influenced era of college football. “I think the main thing is, you know, it’s great to be getting paid while you’re in college right now. But it’s not the real money that you’re looking for,” he told ESPN’s Greg McElroy in an Always College Football appearance. “It’s that second contract that you get to in the NFL that changes your life forever. Football needs to be the main thing. In college, if you have three, maybe four years to get as good as you possibly can,” he added. Manziel went into the draft after just 2 years with Texas A&M. In his freshman year alone, the former QB earned the Heisman, the Manning Trophy, and the Davey O’Brien Award. This was the first time a rookie won these prestigious titles.

He lasted only 2 seasons in the NFL, but built a career in college football worth remembering. “You’re never going to get as much attention, and as much whatever you need from these high-end college football programs. You need this, you need that, you get it. Study hall, whatever it is, treatment, the best of everything. Like, that doesn’t happen when you get to the next level all the time,” he said. Manziel signed a 4-year $8.2 million contract with Cleveland after going as the No. 22 pick in the 2014 draft. After 2016, however, Manziel played in the CFL and the AAF.

He highlighted how essential these 3-4 years are, and that what a player does here helps set the stage for their pro career. “A lot of its on you. So you really have to use your time in college and focus on the game and realize that even though you’re making a couple hundred thousand dollars here and there, it may seem like it’s a huge deal, really the main focus is on getting as good as you can, putting yourself into a position to go to the next level and get drafted and ultimately, try and get to that second contract,” Manziel said. In today’s time, some college football players will end up having 8-figure amounts in their bags by the time they go pro.

A debate on NIL influence is never complete without the very dramatic case of Carson Beck. His high-profile transfer from Georgia to Miami for a roughly $4 million price was the highlight of that story. Now, however, it seems that Carson Beck might actually be making more than that at the end of the season.

Can Carson Beck regain his high-profile status and have $6 million in the bank?

Miami was getting a below-par Carson Beck for a hefty price tag. Some reports say that he was getting 4.3 million at Coral Gables. However, it turns out that Carson Beck will be earning up to $6 million, per On3. Pete Nakos reported that the QB could be taking home that amount with added NIL incentives. Details of the incentives are yet to be available to the public. Mario Cristobal has to justify this high-profile bet for a player who remains a question mark for the Miami offense, when he was once the SEC’s star QB.

“I don’t know that they’re going to be happy with their return on investment if they’re paying somebody double what they paid Cam Ward, because Carson Beck is not Cam Ward,” Ross Tucker said in a June 30 episode of the College Draft Podcast. The onus, as much as it is on Cristobal, is also on Carson Beck big time. His fall from grace rattled Georgia fans, tanking his expectations when they were going as high as the Heisman and being a top draft pick. After 2024, Beck had a total of 7,912 yards, 58 TDs, and 20 interceptions. He knew he would not have gone big in the draft, and retracted his declaration for the 2025 edition.

Like Manziel said, the QB will use this final season as his redemption year to get to the best possible level in the 2026 draft. Carson Beck has an extremely high ceiling to reach in 2025, especially in the shadow of Cam Ward’s legacy. Will Miami and Carson Beck’s agreement reap its fruits in the season?