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“Not Realistic”: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Gives Unfiltered Take on Kirby Smart’s SEC Proposal

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Malabika Dutta

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May 27, 2026 | 12:32 PM EDT

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“Not Realistic”: ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Gives Unfiltered Take on Kirby Smart’s SEC Proposal

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Malabika Dutta

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May 27, 2026 | 12:32 PM EDT

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Following last week’s discussion among B1G leaders, a possibility of self-governance was whispered in the SEC meeting this week. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was quite vocal about it, saying he isn’t “afraid to break away.” However, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum doesn’t think that it would happen.

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“I heard an idea floating yesterday,” said Finebaum during his May 27 appearance on Get Up. “You have to go back 60 years to where the NFL and the AFL were separate, and they met in what is now called the Super Bowl. I don’t think it’s realistic right now.”

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“There are so many people here unhappy with where we are, and it’s so complicated. A year ago, when we talked, everybody was talking about the house settlement. Remember that, saving college sports? I had a college president tell me yesterday, ‘We are worse off today than we were.’ So that’s why you’re hearing this type of talk right now.”

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Malabika Dutta

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Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

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