Not Sam Leavitt or Jordan Seaton, Lane Kiffin’s Defensive Star Named LSU’s Standout Incoming Transfer

Lane Kiffin reclaimed his “portal king” title once again. The moment he took over the reins at LSU, he oversaw a massive roster overhaul and signed key players. Many believe that Sam Leavitt or Jordan Seaton are the most notable transfers. However, the Boise State transfer safety is the player attracting the most attention.

“I asked sources who has stood out most since Lane Kiffin’s transfer portal haul arrived at LSU,” On3’s Shea Dixon said on X. “Could be workouts, film study, ‘first off the bus’ candidates, etc. A name included every time: Boise State transfer safety Ty Benefield.”

Benefield represents the high-impact, under-the-radar side of Kiffin’s portal strategy. Yet, assembling a 40-man transfer class also required unprecedented financial power, placing LSU at the forefront of the NIL spending race.

Back in 2025, LSU had one of the best safety units in college football, featuring A.J. Haulcy. But after his move to the NFL, the team needed an immediate replacement. They did return two talented players, Tamarcus Cooley and Dashawn Spears. But Ty Benefield’s presence is creating the most impact because of the talent and production he brought with him.

It’s similar to former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett’s journey from a zero-star walk-on to a two-time national champion. He basically showed how recruiting rankings are not definitive predictors of on-field impact. Benefield follows a similar suit. It was this physical style that caught the eye of new defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who prioritized adding Benefield to his unit.

He attacks the ball instead of avoiding it and leads all safeties in the Mountain West Conference with 69 tackles. His production at Boise State was undeniable. He was a tackling machine, recording 141 solo tackles and 53 defensive stops, demonstrating a consistent ability to finish plays and disrupt offenses. One of his best moments came against Notre Dame when he forced a fumble against their running back Jeremiyah Love.

With toughness, Benefield also brings versatile coverage to Lane Kiffin’s secondary. In the 2025 season, he recorded 355 snaps in man coverage, which aligns with Baker’s aggressive run defense, as it gives a safety more time to put extra pressure on quarterbacks.

Alongside the production, LSU adds a player who has faced tough situations, such as in the 2024 playoff game against Penn State. Now, this experience can add more depth to Kiffin’s team.

His on-field excellence is reflected in his accolades, the Mountain West Championship MVP in 2025, and he appeared on back-to-back All-Conference teams in 2024 and 2025. What’s interesting is that he is the same guy who was once ranked outside the top 1,300 in Rivals’ 2023 recruiting class rankings.

As spring practice approaches, all eyes will be on Benefield to see if his standout winter workouts translate to on-field dominance. Now, with a talented portal addition, Lane Kiffin is also ruling the NIL market.

Lane Kiffin’s LSU among top portal spenders

The 2026 transfer portal is turning into a massive NIL show business. This massive influx of talent has turned the transfer portal into a high-stakes NIL marketplace. According to industry insiders, one school is leading the financial arms race.

“We’re going to have multiple rosters over $40 million in college football this season,” Nakos said.

He spoke to 14 general managers and NIL staffers to determine which team spends the most on the portal, and LSU came out on top. LSU signed 40 transfers, and many GMs confirmed their roster is definitely worth $40 million. While teams like Texas, Texas Tech, Miami, and Indiana also spend a lot of money, no one can match the pace of the “portal king.”

Top portal additions such as quarterback Sam Leavitt, offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen came at a high price. Even backup players like Husan Longstreet from USC join the list.

With a roster rebuilt through both shrewd evaluation and massive spending, the pressure is now on Kiffin to turn his ‘Portal King’ crown into a College Football Playoff berth.