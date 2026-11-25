A die-hard Michigan alum, Dave Portnoy isn’t holding back when it comes to the Wolverines’ coaching situation. He believes Kyle Whittingham could be “done no matter what,” but his stance on the Ohio State rivalry adds another layer to this situation. Portnoy has explained why he might actually prefer to see Michigan lose rather than secure a victory that could impact the program’s future.

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“I’ve heard he’s done no matter what. Like they’re gonna get rid of Whittingham. If Whittingham is gone no matter what, I obviously want them to win. I’m working under the assumption because people are like, ‘How can you root against Michigan in this game?'”

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“I am working under the assumption that if he wins and closes out with UCLA and Michigan (Ohio State), he’s gonna stay, and I don’t want that because that’s putting lipstick on a pig. He’s not the right guy.”

“If Michigan wins, I think he’s safer, and Ryan Day gets one more step to getting pushed out of the boat, which is also bad for me,” Portnoy said, via Barstool Sports’ Instagram account.

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As a prominent Michigan booster who has poured millions into the program’s NIL efforts, Portnoy’s criticism carries real weight in Ann Arbor. While he would naturally want the Wolverines to come out on top if the coach’s departure is already decided, the situation changes if a victory could influence the university to keep him around.

As a Michigan fan, he finds himself in an unusual position where supporting his team could go against what he believes is best for the football program moving forward.

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Portnoy’s frustration with Whittingham goes beyond the team’s results. The Michigan alum has questioned whether the coach understands the program’s culture, even suggesting that he still thinks he’s at Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium and doesn’t fully understand the rivalry with Ohio State.

His criticism also grew after Whittingham confirmed that Michigan had dropped its traditional “Beat Ohio” practice period, although the coach maintained that preparation for the Buckeyes continues throughout the year.

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With the Wolverines sitting at 6-5 and out of the College Football Playoff contention, Portnoy believes that the program has become a “laughing stock.” That’s why he described a potential win as “putting lipstick on a pig,” arguing that beating Ohio State would only cover up the deeper problems rather than change his opinion that Whittingham isn’t the right coach.

There is also a question of what a victory over Ohio State would actually mean for Michigan this season. The Buckeyes have already fallen out of the College Football Playoff picture following their loss to Nebraska, meaning neither rival has a playoff spot to fight for.

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Michigan’s recent 18-16 win over UCLA also came under unusual circumstances, as the Bruins lost quarterback Ty Dieffenbach to an injury during overtime and had to rely on backup Madden Iamaleava. UCLA had already lost its original starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava, earlier in the season.

While the victory was important for bowl eligibility, Portnoy is actually worried that a rivalry win could complicate the program’s bigger coaching decision by giving them a reason to keep Whittingham.

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Portnoy also has concerns about what a Michigan victory could mean for Ohio State’s head coach, Ryan Day. He believes another loss to the Wolverines could put Day under further pressure and bring him closer to losing his job.

Interestingly, Portnoy doesn’t want that either, as Day’s departure would allow Ohio State to bring in a new head coach who might make the Buckeyes an even tougher opponent for Michigan.