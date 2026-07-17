“Not Trying to Compete”: Bill Belichick Hit With Blunt Reality Check as $16M Recruiting Formula Reveals UNC’s Biggest Problem

In 2025, when Bill Belichick took his first college head coaching job at UNC with a six-Super-Bowl-winning resume, the expectation was sky-high. That was an insane moment for the Tar Heels. But a 4-8 result was an extreme disappointment. In fact, this season UNC could witness such a tragic record, as Belichick, in his second season, won’t figure out a suitable recruiting strategy.

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Compared to his debut season, UNC’s high school recruiting improved. It’s ranked third in the ACC, having ten blue-chip talents, according to On3. But Belichick is rigid on his strategy. This offseason, he has not fought a tough fight with UNC’s conference rivals to secure any elite talents. They fished in the wrong pond. That’s a signal to a harsh reality: Belichick’s leadership could lead UNC to failure.

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“They’ve gotten better at high school recruiting, which is crazy because this is the time when the good programs for the most part are changing the way they recruit out of high school to say, ‘We’re going to spot recruit high school, and we’re going to pay for the can’t-misses, and we’re going to let everybody else wash out, and then we’ll get them in the portal.’ They are doing it the other way around,” said Andy Staples during his July 17 appearance on College Football Enquirer by Yahoo Sports with Andy Staples and Ross Dellenger when asked about the chance of Belichick’s second season’s success.

“And then their [UNC’s] transfer portal philosophy, like you never saw during the transfer portal season, a battle between North Carolina and a team that you would talk about in the national title conversation. This is like my friend Bruce Feldman at The Athletic had a great story last year about how a coach who was scouting North Carolina said, ‘I found it odd that they were going against American and Sun Belt teams for players.’ It’s not like they don’t have any money.

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“And again, this year that felt like what was going on. And it felt like they were not trying to compete against the Miami and the Clemsons and the SMUs for players in the portal. But that’s what you have to beat.”

All these problems occurred due to Bill Belichick’s focus on building an NFL-style program in college. Instantly after becoming the head coach, he prioritized building a tighter front office over recruiting top-tier talent. He hired Michael Lombardi to serve UNC as GM to fulfill the expectation of building a 33rd NFL team. That was a total failure for UNC last season.

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But the concern is that NFL strategies and tactics are not working out in college football. Despite getting firsthand proof of it in his first year, Belichick isn’t ready to make changes in his NFL-style roster building. He brought in portal pieces like Billy Edwards Jr., JacQawn McRoy, Andrew Threatt, and so on. But UNC was not in the firm mix for any race where Miami, the 2025 National Champion runner-up, Clemson, or SMU was the frontrunner. And this is despite spending a big chunk of money on them.

Of the estimated $30 million NIL budget last season for UNC athletics, Belichick’s team received a budget of $16 million. Yet, considering that Belichick didn’t exactly choose the players then, the formula ultimately did not work. But this season, things could be different. Yet, they are not.

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It suggests UNC avoids getting rights guys because of tough fights. CFB recruiting and talent analysis are centered on raw capability; the competition is huge among programs. That’s where UNC’s approach, like a pro franchise, can cost the Tar Heels their season to see success.

“This counterintuitive concept that North Carolina’s coaching staff embodied in the NFL does not apply here. They literally just don’t know what they’re doing,” said Steven Godfrey.

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If Bill Belichick wants to change his $16M formula for the future, there’s a chance to save his job.