‘Not Willing to Show Up’: Kalen DeBoer’s Staffer Admits Frustrating Obstacle in Alabama Recruiting Effort

Alabama Crimson Tide isn’t just a program; it’s a factory of greatness. And now, as Kalen DeBoer is in charge, things are shifting into a new gear. The Tide may have lost a legend in Nick Saban, but the standards in Alabama haven’t dropped an inch. Saban’s last season as the HC saw Alabama win the SEC championship, beating the Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 in 2023. DeBoer’s arrival in 2024 was also decent, helping the program end the season with nine wins.

However, the main reason is the roster they’ve been creating over the past few years. And still, they continue to recruit more and more young stars into the team. And again, the 2026 recruiting class is rising like a storm. Whether it’s five-stars, explosive defenders, or elite skill guys, you name it, Alabama’s landing them. And they are very serious when it comes to recruiting, and why are we saying this? Well, a recent comment from the Tide’s staff explains the situation very well.

Alabama’s Associate Director of Player Personnel, Eron Hodges, recently made a tweet that has the college football world talking. “I get texts & Dm’s all the time saying, “I’m a 2027 4/3 & I’m really interested in Alabama!” My response is “I invited you to Camp in Feb/March & you didn’t come. How real is your interest if you’re not willing to show up & put in work for the HC, Coordinators & Pos Coaches?” That’s as honest as it gets. Eron has just called out a growing trend in modern recruiting where people chase clout, not commitment.

It’s easy to post edits with the crimson jersey or tag Alabama in some tweets. But it’s a whole different thing to actually show up at the program campus, participate in training drills, and compete in front of your favorite coaches. Every young player must follow the proper procedure of recruitment because the program isn’t building a fantasy football squad, especially when it comes to Alabama.

It’s been just a year since DeBoer took over as Alabama’s head coach, but it won’t be wrong to say he’s on Saban’s path to get top recruits on the roster. The Tide has a total number of 21 commits in their 2026 class as of now. The class is already looking loaded.

Tide turns ruthless under Kalen DeBoer with 21 explosive commits

It won’t be easy for DeBoer to just take over the program, that was once led by the legendary Nick Saban. If you’re a Bama fan, you must’ve heard things like, “DeBoer’s not SEC enough,” “he can’t recruit,” “he won’t win like Saban.” But here we are. He’s just proved everyone wrong. The same people who doubted him are now watching the program flip five-star recruits like a pancake. And as we mentioned, it’s been only a year; he’s just starting, but he has done a lot of things already.

It’s not about who Alabama is getting; it’s about how DeBoer is doing it. In a new episode of The Game with Ryan Fowler on Tide 100.9 podcast, Fowler summed it up best. “They said he’d never be able to recruit. They said he’d never be able to connect with a Southern kid. And he’s done the complete opposite,” he said.

“You know how they hated Nick Saban. If DeBoer keeps this up, he’s gonna have some enemies in the state.” Fowler added. This comment was allegedly directed towards the Auburn fans who are feeling that sting now because the man they once mocked is now outrecruiting the Tigers’ HC, Hugh Freeze.

Kalen DeBoer has shown his recruiting abilities; he’s proved that he deserves to be in the SEC, but one thing is yet to be done, and that is the biggest one. To win. Alabama is one of those premium programs that often enters the season as favorites. But it’s been almost five years since they last won the national championship. DeBoer and the squad must be hoping to turn the tide in the upcoming fall and get their hands on the title for the 17th time.