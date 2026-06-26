“Nothing Personal, It’s Business”: Nation’s No. 1 CB Sends Message to Rival Program After Texas Commitment

John Meredith chose Texas over A&M, their home state rival, five days before clarifying his heart. Nation’s No. 2 2027 prospect chose his perfect fit in Steve Sarkisian’s program with the advantage of playing for his home state. In this process, he had to omit the team he loves. So, after choosing his recruiting winner, Meredith stepped in to clarify his feelings about why he chose the Longhorns over the Aggies and sent a message to the rival.

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“I love A&M to death. It’s nothing personal. It’s business,” said Meredith to Rivals, as reported by Sam Spiegelman on June 26.

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Sarkisian’s Texas offered the CB during his freshman year of high school. Texas offered him in his freshman year, and A&M followed in June 2024. Despite that, Texas and Texas A&M both made the cut as finalists in the recruitment for the nation’s No. 1 CB.

Even ON3’s Steve Wiltfong called it a “two-team” race. However, the June 5 OV to Austin changed the CB’s mindset, and he ultimately committed to Texas on June 19.

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“After that visit, Me and Coach Sark, Coach O [Mark Orphey] got closer,” said Meredith. “They were keeping it real with me. I want to be the best DB in the world, and Texas will help me through it. I believe that Texas can do it.”

If you look at last season’s performance, A&M outscored Texas last season. But Meredith prefers challenge over comfort. A&M was in a good position in his recruitment, and he also took an official visit to College Station on May 29-31. But he chose his development opportunity above all, which he found in Austin. Making this decision was tough for the 2027 CB prospect.

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“It was hard,” said Meredith. “I really wanted to go to A&M. I always felt the love in Texas. I was comfortable at A&M, but in reality, you can’t settle where you’re comfortable.”

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Though the CB is ineligible to play his senior season at high school following his transfer decision, when he comes to Texas, he will bring elite cornerback skills. As a junior, he led the Euless Trinity to an 8-3 season and earned MaxPreps Junior All-American honors. The two-way player was outstanding in track and field at his high school. Analysts often compare him to NFL CB Christian Gonzalez. However, in Texas, what stood out to the 2027 CB?

What helps Texas most to seal the deal

Though John Meredith called it a “business” decision, connection played a huge role in choosing the Longhorns. Texas CBs coach Mark Orphey, the primary recruiter in the CBs’ recruitment, has built a strong relationship with Meredith since extending an offer. That connection finally paid off for Texas despite the Aggies’ strong push.

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“It’s all about the development part. I put all my trust and all my beans in their hands,” said Meredith to Rivals. “I can call Coach O in the morning, at night, whatever it is. He watches my reps, and he tells me what was wrong. He has a great protocol.”

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Sarkisian’s Texas beat programs like Alabama, Texas A&M, and OSU, among others, to secure this CB talent. He had more than 40 scholarship offers before he narrowed down his list for top schools. It’s a big recruiting achievement for the Longhorns.