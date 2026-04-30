Notre Dame AD Adds Marcus Freeman’s Staffer to New Position ‘to Better Align With the Future’

Notre Dame AD Pete Bevacqua has established a new role designed to better align the Irish with the “fastest rate of change in college athletics,” specifically targeting the evolving landscape of NIL and internal operations. For that role, the AD has chosen a former Notre Dame student-athlete and long-time football administrator.

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On Thursday, Bevacqua named Ron Powlus as the first chief operating officer (COO) in the history of the school’s athletics department.

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“Moving Ron (Powlus) into the COO role will bring the amazing leadership that he’s consistently exhibited with our football program to the entire athletic department. I couldn’t be more excited to see how Ron leads his new divisions and how our new executive leadership team coalesces and moves us into the future at full speed,” said the Notre Dame AD.

“The college athletics ecosystem is changing at the fastest rate in its history, and this reorganization will give us the best opportunity to continue to provide an authentic and rewarding Notre Dame student-athlete experience.”

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While Powlus previously managed day-to-day football operations, his new role as COO of Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame gives him authority over several critical divisions across all 26 varsity sports. His expanded responsibilities include direct oversight of the department’s NIL initiatives and purview over sports performance, equipment, and facilities. The appointment is part of a broader leadership restructuring to better align with the rapidly changing environment.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue serving this great university and athletic department,” said Powlus. “Notre Dame is a special place for me and my family and I’m energized to work with such outstanding student-athletes and staff who are joined in our shared mission of excellence and to be a force for good in the world.”

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Powlus is the perfect fit for the COO role because he knows the Irish inside and out. His journey at Notre Dame is a rare story of a “legacy” spanning four decades, from a record-setting QB to a high-ranking executive. In 1993, Ron Powlus arrived in South Bend with unprecedented hype; ESPN analyst Beano Cook famously predicted he would win the Heisman Trophy twice.

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While he didn’t win the Heisman, he became a cornerstone of the program from 1994 to 1997. After missing his freshman season with a broken collarbone, he became the first QB in Notre Dame history to start for four full seasons. He set 20 school records and served as a two-time team captain. Then, in 2005, he returned to Notre Dame and climbed the ranks from director of personnel development and QBs coach to deputy athletics director.

Along with Powlus, the restructuring introduced other high-level changes, including naming Garrett Chapman as the department’s first CFO and Deputy AD for Finance. However, Powlus’s connection with the Irish goes beyond his own journey.

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The new COO’s tie to Notre Dame runs deep

Keeping the family name on the roster for a new generation, both of Ron Powlus’s sons, Ron III and Tommy, have suited up for the Fighting Irish. Ron III, a three-star recruit from Penn High School, joined the Irish in the 2021 recruiting class. He spent two seasons as a backup QB before medically retiring from football in early 2025. However, he didn’t leave Notre Dame.

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Mirroring his father’s transition, he remained with the program and was named assistant director of football operations last March. Then, the younger son committed to Marcus Freeman’s program as a preferred walk-on for the 2024 class. Unlike his father and brother, Tommy plays on defense as an outside linebacker. He was also a standout lacrosse player.

Now, we will see how the former Freeman staffer unfolds his new chapter at Notre Dame. Ron Powlus will help the program navigate future-focused shifts.