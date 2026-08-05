Notre Dame Alum Turned ESPN Analyst Announced as New Broadcasting Voice for Marcus Freeman’s Program

A former Notre Dame player is returning to the program after 42 years. However, it comes with a twist. Former Notre Dame defensive lineman and veteran media personality Mike Golic Sr. has officially joined the Notre Dame Football Radio Network as its new color analyst for the 2026 season.

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The University of Notre Dame athletic department announced the hiring on August 5, 2026. Golic steps into the booth to provide analysis for head coach Marcus Freeman’s program, marking a busy week for the broadcaster following his concurrent return to ESPN Radio.

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He will sit alongside Tony Simeone, who is returning for his third season as the play-by-play voice of the Fighting Irish. They will coordinate with Johnny Soper, who anchors the pre-game, halftime, and post-game coverage from the studio.

According to Jim Fraleigh, the University of Notre Dame Deputy Athletics Director, Golic was selected for two major reasons. Having spent 25 years with ESPN (including 17 years co-hosting Mike & Mike), Golic gives the local radio network a level of national-tier broadcasting credibility that few other programs possess.

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Moreover, Golic knows what it means to play in Notre Dame colors. He played as a DL under head coach Gerry Faust. The former Fighting Irish also understands the energy that Notre Dame Stadium brings to a game.

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Golic was a standout defensive lineman for the Fighting Irish from 1981 to 1984 before playing 10 seasons in the NFL. His son, Mike Golic Jr., also played as an offensive lineman for the program.

After 6 years of radio silence, Golic made his much-awaited comeback to ESPN Daily Radio on August 3. He has been given duties to co-host a new weekday morning show, The Golics. The co-host is none other than his son, Mike Golic Jr.

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After what he playfully calls a “forced retirement” from the NFL, Golic joined ESPN in 1995. He initially worked as an analyst for Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Live before changing sports radio forever.

Golic was paired with Mike Greenberg for an incredible 17-year run. They formed a legendary “odd couple” dynamic; Golic was the fun-loving, food-loving ex-athlete, while Greenberg was the meticulous, clean-cut journalist. Their show was one of the most successful sports radio shows.

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In 2017, the historic duo came to an end when Greenberg left the show. Golic was then paired up with Trey Wingo to continue the show, but sadly, this partnership lasted only 3 years. His son, Golic Jr., was also a frequent third voice on the show

ESPN decided to part ways with the show in 2020, ending Golic’s uninterrupted 25-year tenure with the network. Although he wasn’t on any major platform for 6 years, he remained an active broadcaster.

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Between 2020 and 2026, Golic remained highly active in media, hosting independent sports podcasts and broadcasting on digital networks such as DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook alongside his son. After his dynamic time at Notre Dame, the former captain is back in the stadium.

Mike Golic Sr.’s football career

Mike Golic Sr. was born on December 12, 1962, in Willowick, Ohio. He attended St. Joseph High School in Cleveland. He was recruited by the Notre Dame Irish in the year 1981. During his time at Notre Dame, Golic was a standout defensive lineman. In addition, he was an exceptionally skilled heavyweight wrestler. He finished his collegiate wrestling career with an impressive 24-4-1 record.

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Golic Sr. served as a team captain for the Fighting Irish football team in 1984. His older brother, Bob Golic, also played football and wrestled for Notre Dame before achieving an All-Pro NFL career. Golic spent eight seasons in the NFL as a gritty defensive tackle. He was drafted in the 10th round (255th overall) of the 1985 NFL Draft by the Houston Oilers.

He played the bulk of his career in Philadelphia, serving as a reliable member of their historically dominant late ’80s and early ’90s defensive front. Golic finished his playing days in Miami in 1993. He played through a severely torn knee ligament during his final season just to keep his job, which ultimately led to his retirement.