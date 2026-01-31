Notre Dame Assistant Sends Emotional Message to Marcus Freeman After $7.5B NFL-Side Announcement

Even when better opportunities come along, leaving after four years can still be a heartfelt experience. Al Washington’s departure for the NFL isn’t just another coaching change for Notre Dame; it’s the end of a foundational chapter for head coach Marcus Freeman, punctuated by an emotional farewell.

“I am deeply thankful for Marcus Freeman—your belief, your investment, and your friendship,” wrote Washington on Friday in his appreciation note on X, after confirming his departure for an NFL job.

Their unbreakable bond started in 2017 at Cincinnati, where Freeman and Washington worked on the same staff under Luke Fickell. There, Freeman ran the defense, while Washington coached the D-line. Then, in the 2022 season, Freeman took over as Notre Dame’s head coach and brought Washington with him as the D-line coach and run-game coordinator.

Considering that, it’s easy to see why the ND assistant gave Freeman a special mention in his note. But it wasn’t just Freeman. The entire Notre Dame community played a huge role in Washington’s journey.

“There is too much to be grateful for to not take the time to say thank you,” wrote the Notre Dame assistant. “First and foremost, I want to thank the Notre Dame community for welcoming me and my family with open arms. Notre Dame has changed my life and career for the better.

We are forever grateful to the University and the South Bend community, and it will always be a place we call home. Thank you, Notre Dame, for everything. This chapter shaped me, and I will carry it with me for the rest of my life.”

Washington’s path to South Bend, with stops at Boston College, Michigan, and OSU, culminated in a transformative period for Notre Dame’s defense. Under his guidance from 2022-2025, the Irish defensive front became a model of consistency, a leap best exemplified when Isaiah Foskey set the program’s career sack record in 2022.

With this kind of development under his watch, losing Washington is undoubtedly a setback for Freeman’s squad. But what stings even more is that he watched Mike Mickens leave. Still, Washington’s exit hits harder than Mickens’ departure, especially since he had just stepped into a new role in South Bend.

After years of coaching the D-line, Washington shifted to linebackers when Max Bullough left for Michigan State, while the Irish hired Chris Partridge to take over the D-line. The timing of Washington’s departure creates a significant challenge. Notre Dame’s defense, stacked with talent and projected to be among the nation’s best, will enter 2026 with a new coach at several defensive positions.

This could mark a major reset for Notre Dame. It’s now the third straight winter that Marcus Freeman has had to reshuffle his coaching staff. But Freeman stayed put, turning down multiple opportunities along the way, while his LBs coach couldn’t pass this one up when a $7.5 billion NFL franchise came calling.

Notre Dame responds swiftly after Al Washington’s exit

The next chapter begins for former Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington. According to FootballScoop’s John Brice, Washington is headed to the Miami Dolphins, a $7.5 billion worth franchise, a move that brings a full-circle moment in his coaching journey.

He’ll reunite with Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley, his former Boston College colleague. Also, he’ll work alongside Sean Duggan, another BC product Washington once coached during his time with the Eagles. However, despite losing key pieces from his staff, Marcus Freeman isn’t sweating just yet.

Notre Dame is targeting top talent to fill the gaps left by Mickens and Washington, and the early names to watch are already surfacing. According to Brice, former USC assistant Doug Belk and Oklahoma’s Jay Valai sit at the top of the list to replace Mickens. Both candidates bring familiarity and share a long history of coaching with ND defensive coordinator Chris Ash.

While connections matter, the picture for the linebacker spot is still forming. Notre Dame probably won’t face a lack of qualified candidates, but they require a coach who can meet the high standards established by Washington.