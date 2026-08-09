Notre Dame Athlete Pens Emotional Message After Father Earns Pro Football Hall of Fame Honor: “Truly No Words”

Devin Fitzgerald had a very different reason to leave Notre Dame’s training camp for Canton. His father was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the Notre Dame freshman had the honor of presenting him. The moment brought together two stages of Devin’s football life, with his own college career beginning at the same time his father officially entered the game’s highest honor.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Larry Fitzgerald was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of the Class of 2026. The Notre Dame freshman wide receiver presented his father and joined him on stage as Larry unveiled his bronze bust. The Hall of Fame had announced earlier that Devin would serve as Larry’s official presenter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Truly no words. Got to induct my Dad into the [@ProFootballHOF]. There is no one more deserving,” Devin wrote on X. “Now back to work at [@NDFootball] training camp. Congrats again, Dad.”

There was also a small detail in that message that made the moment feel even more personal. Devin was already thinking about getting back to Notre Dame’s training camp. His father was entering the Hall of Fame. He was beginning his college football journey. That contrast says plenty about where the Fitzgerald family is right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larry’s résumé made him a straightforward Hall of Fame choice. He spent all 17 of his NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and finished his career with 1,432 receptions for 17,492 yards. Both numbers rank second in NFL history. He also made 11 Pro Bowls and helped Arizona reach Super Bowl XLIII.

ADVERTISEMENT

The postseason run remains one of the best chapters of the Pitt alum’s career. Fitzgerald caught 30 passes for 546 yards and seven touchdowns during Arizona’s 2008 playoff run. He scored in all three postseason games, including the Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now his son is trying to build his own football story.

Devin is a freshman wide receiver at Notre Dame. On the 2026 roster, he is 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds and arrived in South Bend as a four-star recruit. Not to mention he was the No. 28 athlete nationally among wide receivers in that class.

His high school production gives some idea of why Notre Dame wanted him.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Brophy College Preparatory in Arizona, Devin finished his career with 149 catches for 2,125 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also tied the school record with 14 receptions in one playoff game against Chandler, gaining 253 yards and scoring four touchdowns. So while Saturday belonged to Larry, Devin’s next chapter is already underway. That makes his decision to mention Notre Dame training camp in his Hall of Fame post more than a casual sign-off.

Marcus Freeman already had compared Devin to his HoF father

The connection between the two careers has also been evident throughout Devin’s recruitment. Larry previously spoke about Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love helping recruit his son. According to Pro Football Network, Love would call Devin on random Tuesdays and help build the relationship that eventually contributed to Devin choosing the Irish.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s already made quite an impact,” Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said in April on the Cardinals’ Cover 2 podcast. “(In practice) he made a one-handed catch, and the players started yelling ‘Little Larry.’ He’ll do some things that remind you of his father. He’s made some crazy catches. He’s constantly improving. And he’s one of those guys who is going to be a really good player for this football team. He has improved a lot just since he got here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Devin ultimately committed to Notre Dame in July 2025 and has enrolled with the 2026 recruiting class. Larry Fitzgerald was standing on the Hall of Fame stage while Devin introduced him, and the timing could hardly be more striking.

Larry entered the Hall of Fame on the same weekend Devin started his fall camp.