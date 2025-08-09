Notre Dame Athlete Retires Days Before Family Milestone as Sudden Crisis Strikes Marcus Freeman

The 2025 offseason has been challenging for Marcus Freeman. There’s still no clarity regarding the Fighting Irish’s QB1 spot, and injury woes have plagued the head coach on various occasions in these 6-7 months. Be it Chance Tucker and Kia Kahanu’s ACL injuries or Cooper Flanagan going out for the whole season. It’s been tough for Marcus Freeman. But some injuries make you ponder the uncertainty of life, and now, with the announcement of two major injuries, one player’s CFB dream has gone into the abyss, as he announced his retirement.

A journey that began at Red Bank Catholic High School in New Jersey, Kevin Bauman’s prospects for college football were always high. It started with offers from teams like UNC and Texas A&M, but when the Irish called him, Notre Dame, being Bauman’s childhood love, was hard to refuse. So after signing an NLI in December 2019, Bauman went on to wreak havoc in his senior season as he received 687 yards for 10 TDs. But at Notre Dame? That dream got sabotaged three separate times, and now, after a final blow, Bauman has finally called it a day.

“Kedren Young (right knee, anterior cruciate ligament tear) and Kevin Bauman (left knee, articular cartilage injury) sustained injuries during preseason practice. The injuries will subsequently require surgery and force them to miss the remainder of the 2025 season,” wrote the Notre Dame Football PR Team on X. Moreover, this isn’t the first time that Bauman has suffered an injury setback.

Notre Dame’s reputation as being the ‘tight end U’ was enough to convince Bauman to enroll at Notre Dame. “There’s no place I’d rather do it than Notre Dame. I love this place to death. I’ve given everything I have to this place,” said Bauman about his love for the Fighting Irish. He redshirted in his first year and waited for the 2021 season to be his breakthrough. But when the season came, the tight end suffered a fractured fibula, and he missed the whole season. Even then, though, the desire to play at Notre Dame and wanting football to end on his terms was burning bright in him.