Notre Dame Athlete Who Bounced Around 3 NFL Teams In 11 Months Finally Set For Starting Job

A 54-yard field goal. The longest in Notre Dame history, the kind of kick that made Marcus Freeman call this placekicker, “He’s got a huge leg.” For most, that moment would mark the start of an assured NFL future. But the draft can be unforgiving. Seven rounds passed, three long days came and went, but the kicker behind that historic boot was left undrafted. Ultimately, the kicker entered the league as an undrafted free agent. But the struggle to get that paycheck had only just begun.

Within 11 months, kicker Spencer Shrader rotated between the Indianapolis Colts, the New York Jets, and the Kansas City Chiefs. At Colts, he competed for a roster spot, but was waived and signed to the practice squad. Colt’s starting kicker, Matt Gay, was injured, which propelled Shrader to the active roster. But following Gay’s recovery, Shrader moved to the Jets. He performed well for the Jets, but a lacuna created by Chiefs’ star kicker Harrison Butker’s injury earned Shrader’s interest, and off he went to the Kansas City Chiefs, earning a brief but successful stint, cut short by a hamstring injury.

But he is back now, doing a full circle, teaming up with the Colts again. The NFL preseason is underway, and against the Green Bay Packers, your Notre Dame shot certainly didn’t disappoint. He went 4-for-4 on the field goals with a long of 56 yards. Not to forget his extra point attempt. “Former Notre Dame kicker Spencer Shrader went 4-for-4 on fields goals with a long of 56 yards in Saturday’s preseason game vs. Green Bay. Also made his only extra point attempt,” Notre Dame reporter Tyler Horka shared on X.

Though the Colts lost 23-19, they seem more than pleased with him, as he might receive his first full-time starting gig in the NFL. The one that he was waiting for since the spring of 2024. “He’s in line to earn his first full-time starting gig in the NFL. Nice summer for the Shrader Show,” Horka added.

The Colts are watching Spencer Shrader and Maddux Trujillo for the starting kicker spot, and it looks like the Notre Dame alum is heading straight for that jackpot, following the recent stats. Earlier, he had logged 53, 33, and 39 yards in the Colts’ first pre-season appearance against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half. “He certainly has the leg up in this competition,” special teams coordinator Brian Mason had said last week. That being said, his grind isn’t over yet.

How Shrader is shaping his mindset

At the Lucas Oil Stadium, the first quarter concluded with no points by both franchises, but the momentum was gained in the second quarter. Colts led by 13-3, with Shrader driving a 25-yard and a 29-yard field goal. In the third quarter, Shrader scored a 56-yard field goal, but the Packers took the lead (7-3). The fourth quarter saw the Packers’ dominance, which eventually culminated in a 23-19 win over the Colts. The stadium again witnessed Shrader’s 32-yard field goal. It caught everyone’s attention, propelling his chances towards a more permanent role.

In the locker room, Spencer Shrader was a mix of glee, hope, and determination to improve further. On being asked by the media, “How beneficial has the experience been that you did get last season?” Spencer’s response to this? Pure conviction. “Good. I mean, I have limited opportunities last season, so I think I am still in the same mentality as last year. You know, there’s a lot to prove, there’s a lot to earn, so I don’t really have any expectations. You know, coming in, it’s just one day at a time, doing the best that I can and hoping that they keep getting more opportunities.”

So, how’s he improving his game? The “One kick at a time” mentality, he answered. Capitalizing on each opportunity, without knowing how many kicks will come his way. “I think that’s the most difficult thing about it. You don’t know what game is going to have, four kicks, five kicks in a game winner, versus maybe a couple extra points like I had last year. So you really have to just break it down to the one kick at a time mentality, thinking ahead or thinking the past never really helps you perform.” He also stressed that it’s about balancing confidence with your abilities, taking one opportunity at a time.