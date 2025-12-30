Notre Dame Captain Retires From Football For Medical Reasons Amid Marcus Freeman’s Future Announcement

Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame keeps taking hits this season. Despite a 10-2 season, they were snubbed for the playoffs to make room for Miami. Now, amid transfer portal chaos, the Irish also lose their defensive line team captain, who is retiring from football due to major health concerns.

Notre Dame captain and defensive tackle Donovan Hinish announces his retirement from football after suffering a lingering shoulder injury. He makes it official on Instagram, thanking Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman for their support throughout his journey.

“To say it was a blessing is an understatement. Thank you for everything, ND ☘️,” Hinish said.

What makes his retirement even more heartbreaking for Notre Dame is that Hinish had a family legacy there, as he became the second Hinish brother to captain the program after his older brother Kurt, who played from 2017 to 2021. Now, for the first time in nearly a decade, the iconic No. 41 jersey worn by Hinish since 2017 will be absent in the 2026 season.

The Pittsburgh native appeared in 38 games during his career, where he recorded 845 defensive snaps and produced 57 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 47 quarterback pressures. This season, he played in 11 games and started three, including the season opener against Miami. But it wasn’t an easy journey for Hinish, as his 6’2″, 277-pound physique always made him a topic of concern.

He never let his undersized stature hinder his performance.

“I don’t care who you are. I’m going to mix it up with you the second that ball snaps,” Hinish said. “I don’t care if you’re 6’6″, 330 pounds, or if you’re 6’1”, 220 pounds. The second that ball snaps, I’m mixing it up with you. That’s something that we both carry along with us: the trait of “I don’t care who you are.” You’re going to have to face my best play after play after play, and if you can’t stop that, then we’re going to run through you.”

Now, losing a player like him puts instant pressure on Marcus Freeman’s defensive line. With Gabriel Rubio and Jared Dawson exhausting their eligibility and Jason Onye awaiting an NCAA decision on his potential sixth year, the defense is suddenly thin and filled with inexperienced players.

However, with sad news, Notre Dame reaffirms its leader’s commitment.

Marcus Freeman confirms his commitment to Notre Dame

Notre Dame staff and players can finally take a breath of relaxation as Marcus Freeman confirms his commitment to the Irish for the 2026 season. After a ten-win season and playoff snub, Freeman was constantly getting linked to NFL teams, and his silence was intensifying the stress. But now he has finally put an end to the speculation.

“2026…run it back, Go Irish,” Freeman said on his X account on Monday, December 29.

Freeman is already under contract with Notre Dame, having signed a contract extension in December 2024, which still has three years remaining on his six-year deal. On top of it, their athletic director, Pete Bevacqua, made it clear that he will do everything in his power to keep Freeman close. He made an announcement weeks before Freeman’s confirmation.

“We feel blessed that he’s our coach,” Bevacqua said to 247Sports. “I make sure that he knows that he will be where he deserves to be, and that is at the top, top, top tier of college football coaches when it comes to compensation every year.”

Bevacqua emphasized that Notre Dame is annually committed to revisiting Freeman’s contract to ensure it reflects his value and success. Freeman and Notre Dame have reportedly been working on another contract extension for several weeks.

This hunger to keep him close to the program makes sense, as over his four seasons, Marcus Freeman led the team to a 43-12 record. With a 14-2 season last year, going into the championship game. The man who started as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach is now the face of Notre Dame. Let’s wait and see how the 2026 season turns out for him.