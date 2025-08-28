Notre Dame Coach Admits He’s ‘Anxious’ Over Marcus Freeman’s QB Decision After CJ Carr Shares Legendary Grandfather’s Advice

Notre Dame at Miami was always going to be prime-time theater, but Week 1’s clash now profiles as one of the most even games on the slate. Vegas likes the Irish by a hair. FanDuel opened Marcus Freeman’s club as a 2.5-point road favorite, with a total of 49.5. That slim edge looks even slimmer once you remember the other sideline features, with Georgia transfer Carson Beck firing to a revamped Hurricane attack while Notre Dame enters with first-time QB CJ Carr. If you’re already sweating your pick-’em sheet, you’re not alone.

And if you assume the coaching staffs have it all figured out, think again. Practice tape stops mattering the moment the ball leaves the tee; from there, it’s 100 percent chaos. Freshman CJ Carr has rocketed onto dark-horse Heisman lists. Andy Staples tagged him at +4500 last week, but hype means zilch until Hard Rock Stadium’s lights flip on. Even the Irish assistants admit they’re in the same limbo as the rest of us, waiting to see how the rookie handles live bullets.

“I’m just excited for him… I know the type of work he’s put into giving himself this opportunity. We’re as anxious to see this whole thing as every Notre Dame fan that’s out there,” offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock said, admitting he’ll discover answers in real time alongside the fan base. The veteran play-caller has spent camp tailoring the playbook to Carr’s quick release and willingness to push downfield, traits that convinced Freeman to pull the trigger on the blue-chip legacy over steady upperclassman Kenny Minchey.

Denbrock doubled down on the uncertainty, adding, “We’ll give him the tools necessary to be successful, but really success for us equates around team glory. If that’s a one-point victory, we’ll take it and run like our hair is on fire.” So, expect a balanced script heavy on Jeremiyah Love’s between-the-tackles hammering while Carr settles in. The OC’s LSU resume (he chose Jayden Daniels in a similar battle and watched him win the Heisman) carries weight inside the Gug, yet even he concedes nothing replicates a live pocket collapsing at ACC speed.

However, signs point to the freshman being as prepared as humanly possible. Carr spends post-practice nights grinding Miami film, quizzing corners’ tendencies and disguises. The grandson of Lloyd Carr has even leaned on former Irish starter Riley Leonard for mental tips. “Go out there and let it loose,” Leonard advised in a phone call this week. Come Sunday evening, we’ll find out whether that homework turns raw talent into road poise. If CJ Carr looks the part under the Florida humidity, Notre Dame’s slim betting edge could feel a whole lot larger, and Mike Denbrock’s pregame nerves just might melt into a sideline grin.

Family legacy in CJ Carr’s ear

Asked whether anyone’s advice resonated after Marcus Freeman handed him the keys, CJ Carr didn’t hesitate. “He texted me after I got named, and he said that football runs in the Carr family blood and this is your moment, you’re ready for this. So, go out against Miami, attack, and don’t look back.” The freshman said the message from his grandfather, legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, was one of the first he received, and it instantly centered him heading into Sunday night’s cauldron.

The 79-year-old Hall of Famer knows big stages. His 1997 Michigan team claimed a national title behind Heisman winner Charles Woodson, and his resume lends extra weight to every syllable of encouragement. Lloyd reminded CJ that carrying the family banner doesn’t mean playing tight; it means trusting the preparation that has already won him the job.

Carr says, “I’m a competitor. I’m coming out ready to compete with my guys and we’re ready to go.” The Irish will need that steadiness when Miami starts rotating fronts on third-and-long, but if Grandpa’s marching orders stick, CJ Carr’s first start could be the next chapter in a family saga that already owns a piece of college football lore.