Notre Dame Dealt Another Blow as Marcus Freeman Loses Assistant Coach Mike Vrabel Really Liked

If you think Notre Dame’s 2025 campaign ended with the playoff and bowl snub, you’d be mistaken. The Fighting Irish are taking another L today. In 2025 alone, Notre Dame has already lost five head coaches, and the latest one had Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel singing his praises.

“Notre Dame linebackers coach Max Bullough is leaving ND to be the LBs coach and co-defensive coordinator at his alma mater, Michigan State, @TheSpartanMag reports. Elevation in job title/status + a return home.” Tyler Horka, the Notre Dame insider, hopped onto X and delivered the 3rd worst news of their 2025 campaign.

The Irish linebackers coach Max Bullough is packing his bags and heading back to his old stomping grounds at Michigan State. He was a star player for the Spartans back in the day, a multiple All-Big Ten linebacker and a team captain. In his college career at MSU, he racked up some serious numbers: 299 total tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 8 sacks, and 3 picks.

At Michigan State, he’s now getting a promotion to co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach under their new head coach, Pat Fitzgerald. It’s a sweet opportunity for him to climb the coaching ladder and return to his roots. The Irish have to take one on the chin.

Bullough was known for being great at his job, especially in developing talent. In fact, every single one of the starting linebackers from the 2023 season ended up getting drafted into the NFL, including Marist Liufau (3rd round), JD Bertrand (5th round), and Jack Kiser (4th round of 2025 draft).

His best coaching came in 2024. Notre Dame was number one in the whole country at forcing turnovers and was top-five in keeping other teams from scoring. Filling his shoes won’t be easy for the Irish staff.

Another bad news for Notre Dame is that he isn’t going alone. Along with him, another Irish assistant, Tre Reeder, is also following Bullough to East Lansing. The Irish are definitely dealing with some major staff turnover, but for Bullough, it’s a true homecoming. Even the former Patriots head coach knows Michigan State is getting one of the smartest coaches out there.

Mike Vrabel’s favorite player!

Back in 2023, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was by Will Compton who’s his smartest player he coached. The then-Titans HC named Max Bullough, the former Michigan State linebacker he coached in Houston, as the smartest player.

“I know my vote — Max Bullough.” Doubling down on how rare his versatility and understanding of the game were. Vrabel went on to explain just how unusual Bullough’s preparation and ability were. “He didn’t take a rep and he could play like seven positions,” he said. Bullough could switch between Mike and Will linebacker roles, and even cover other spots when needed.

Mike Vrabel and Max Bullough have a solid connection that goes way back to their days with the Houston Texans in the NFL. When Bullough was a young linebacker trying to make his mark in the NFL under then-LB coach Mike Vrabel. Now, Bullough gets another shot at becoming the smartest assistant coach in the history of Michigan State.