Notre Dame Fans Target No. 1 Miami With “Overrated” Chants as Pat McAfee & Co. Take College GameDay to South Bend

Being ranked No. 1 comes with expectations, but facing a hostile crowd is another challenge altogether. For Miami, the trip to South Bend has already brought an unmistakable message from Notre Dame supporters, who have made their feelings about the Hurricanes’ top ranking clear before kickoff.

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Notre Dame fans made their feelings about the No. 1 Miami Hurricanes clear by breaking into loud “overrated” chants ahead of Saturday’s matchup in South Bend. As Pat McAfee and the ESPN crew brought College GameDay to the Fighting Irish’s campus, the chants gave Miami an early taste of the hostile reception awaiting the top-ranked team.

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“They clearly don’t believe in The U. Early ‘overrated’ chants for No. 1 Miami ahead of College GameDay in South Bend,” SportsCenter posted on X.

The reaction carries added significance because of the history between the two programs. One of their most memorable meetings came in 1988, when top-ranked Miami traveled to Notre Dame Stadium to face the Fighting Irish.

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Miami entered the contest as the defending national champions, while Notre Dame was ranked No. 4 under head coach Lou Holtz. The Fighting Irish secured a dramatic 31-30 victory, handing the Hurricanes a major defeat on their way to an unbeaten national championship season.

The 1988 contest later inspired ESPN’s 30 for 30 documentary, Catholics vs. Convicts, and remains one of the defining moments in the rivalry. However, Miami has had more recent success against Notre Dame, defeating the Fighting Irish 27-24 in their 2025 season opener in Florida. Miami was ranked No. 10 for that meeting, while Notre Dame entered at No. 5.

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This time, the Hurricanes arrive in South Bend as the nation’s top-ranked team, giving Notre Dame supporters another opportunity to see their team challenge Miami on home turf.

The ESPN pregame show’s presence has added to the attention surrounding the matchup. College GameDay is broadcasting live from Notre Dame’s Library Lawn on November 7, beginning at 9 a.m. ET. It marks the 43rd time Notre Dame has appeared on the program and its 13th time hosting the broadcast.

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Rece Davis is hosting the show alongside analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, and Pat McAfee. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is also scheduled to appear, while actor Jason Sudeikis will serve as the celebrity guest picker.

Former Fighting Irish stars Joe Montana and Jerome Bettis are among the other special guests planned for the broadcast. With the ESPN crew on campus and the home crowd already making its feelings known, the pregame atmosphere has become another talking point ahead of kickoff.

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The matchup also carries major consequences for the College Football Playoff picture. Miami entered the contest unbeaten at 8-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll. Notre Dame arrived with a 7-1 record, holding the No. 4 position in the AP Poll and No. 11 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

A victory would give the Fighting Irish an opportunity to strengthen their postseason position by defeating the nation’s top-ranked team. Miami, meanwhile, will be looking to protect its unbeaten record and maintain its position at the top of the national rankings.

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Notre Dame also has a strong home record against the Hurricanes, having won three consecutive meetings between the programs at Notre Dame Stadium. That run includes the famous 1988 victory and a 30-27 win in 2016.

With Miami entering as the nation’s No. 1 team, Notre Dame has an opportunity to deliver a major statement in front of its home supporters. The Hurricanes, meanwhile, must prove their ranking against a Fighting Irish side looking to strengthen its playoff hopes.