Notre Dame Hit With Inevitable Marcus Freeman Reality That They Just Can’t Escape: Report

Marcus Freeman has made Notre Dame stronger, but one question still follows him. The more he wins, the more the NFL will keep calling. Now, an On3 insider has said what many in college football already feel: Freeman may not stay at Notre Dame forever.

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“I think Marcus Freeman will be in the NFL at some point. He will be a head coach in the NFL,” On3’s senior insider Chris Low said after visiting Notre Dame last month.

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Chris Low believes Marcus Freeman is quickly becoming one of the best recruiters in college football. Families trust him. Recruits believe him. That is why Notre Dame holds the nation’s second-ranked 2026 recruiting class. Because of this, many top high school players choose Notre Dame over other top schools.

Plus, his record and success rate make him a perfect fit for the NFL. His overall record stands at 43 wins and only 12 losses. On top of it, Notre Dame wins at least 10 games in three straight seasons, showing that the program continues moving in the right direction under Freeman’s leadership. Before Marcus Freeman decided to stay at Notre Dame for the 2026 season, several NFL teams showed interest in him.

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NFL executives reportedly view Freeman as a rare culture builder as a future head coach because of his continued success with the Fighting Irish. The Pittsburgh Steelers were one team connected to Freeman. Reports said the Steelers talked internally about him as a possible option if longtime head coach Mike Tomlin ever decided to leave his position.

Freeman already drew real NFL interest, and Notre Dame had to respond with a stronger deal to keep him in South Bend. The temptation was real. Freeman engaged with NFL teams like the Giants and Titans before choosing to stay.

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“So, I utilize these opportunities through conversations to gain knowledge myself to be the best head coach I can be of the Notre Dame football program,” Freeman said. “So, again, that’s where my mindset is. I don’t control the noise, but I know the noise that’s in my head and where my focus is.”

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Even though Freeman did not officially interview with those teams, the interest still meant a lot. Still, this does not close the door forever. For now, the Irish have bought time. They have not erased the league’s belief that he can make that jump one day.

Plus, to reaffirm his loyalty to the team, he signed a contract extension with Notre Dame that will keep him with the team until the 2031 season. So, the opportunity can be lucrative, and Freeman might have what it takes to be an NFL coach, but the pressure also comes with it. Many coaches went in and couldn’t do much there.

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Over the years, several famous college coaches tried coaching professional football but struggled to achieve the same success. Coaches like Urban Meyer, Nick Saban, Steve Spurrier, Bobby Petrino, Chip Kelly, and Matt Rhule are often mentioned as examples. One of the major examples of the dip is Saban, who coached the Miami Dolphins for only two seasons and finished with a 15-17 record. His team never reached the playoffs, and he eventually decided to leave the NFL and return to college football. But what exactly makes the NFL so tough compared to college football?

What troubles can Marcus Freeman face if he moves to the NFL?

Many college football coaches struggle to succeed in the NFL because the two jobs are different. In college football, coaches have more control over everything. They recruit young players, create their own system, and guide athletes who are still learning and developing. Most college players also listen closely to coaches and follow strict team rules.

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The NFL works very differently. NFL players are older, more experienced, and already established as professionals. Coaches must handle big personalities, experienced veterans, and players who have already spent years in football. Because of this, managing an NFL locker room can be much more difficult than coaching a college team.

Another big difference is the level of competition. In college football, schools with good NIL like Ohio State or Michigan often have much better players than smaller programs. This gives top coaches a huge advantage in many games. But in the NFL, every team is filled with talented professional players. There are no easy games, and coaches cannot simply win because they have better athletes. That is why many successful college coaches struggle when they move to the NFL. So now it all depends on Marcus Freeman: whether he really wants to take this risk or stick with Notre Dame.