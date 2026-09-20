Notre Dame Issues Emergency Alert After Gunfire Near Campus as Police Search for Suspect

Saturday night was billed as a classic college football showdown, but just minutes after kickoff, thousands of fans at Notre Dame Stadium watched the game take a backseat to real-time danger. Notre Dame campus authorities issued an emergency alert after gunfire erupted just steps from university grounds, turning a festive game day into a tense security lockdown.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The shots rang out near Eddy Street Commons, a bustling commercial strip sitting directly along the southern edge of campus. With university emergency channels firing off immediate warnings to students, fans, and local residents, attention shifted instantly from the field to the streets outside.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ND Alert Emergency System: After gunfire in the Eddy Street Commons area, the suspected gunman was last seen on the south edge of campus,” the alert read, via Angelo Di Carlo’s X update. “Police are actively searching for the suspect. People inside the stadium should stay in the stadium; others should shelter in place. The suspect is a Black male, heavy-set, blue shorts, black shirt and one white shoe.”

Notre Dame’s emergency alert system is specifically designed for situations involving major campus threats, including active violence or an active attacker. The university says NDAlert can push emergency messages through text, email, phone calls, campus speakers, and other channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the emergency alert, the gunfire happened around the Eddy Street Commons area near the intersection of Angela Boulevard and Eddy Street. Police began searching for a suspect believed to have fled on foot. Fans inside the stadium were given the instruction to stay put. Instead of pouring through the exits, walking toward tailgates or heading into Eddy Street Commons, spectators were effectively being told to remain where they were while officers worked outside.

The area was already busy with football fans. Eddy Street Commons, just south of Notre Dame, was packed as people moved around before the game. Rain had made the day messy, but it did little to slow down the crowd getting ready for Michigan State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooting left two people needing medical attention, one of them a police officer, per WNDU report. Investigators think the officer may have been struck by a ricochet or flying fragments. Both were taken to a hospital and were expected to recover. Someone else was hurt during the chaos, but police said that person appeared to have been injured in a fight.

Notre Dame vs. Michigan State continued playing as police locked down the area

Police said crowds had moved toward Eddy Street Commons after tailgating activity was shut down on campus. A fight reportedly broke out near Angela Boulevard and Eddy Street before shots were fired. Businesses, parking garages and the surrounding area were cleared as officers secured the scene and began investigating. The suspected shooter fled, and Notre Dame police assisted South Bend police in the search.

ADVERTISEMENT

For a while, the football stadium became something of a shelter. That is the strange part of a night like this. Inside, a rivalry game kept moving. Outside, police were searching for a suspect and securing a crime scene only a short distance away. Notre Dame later said the immediate threat to campus had ended and lifted the shelter-in-place order. Police, however, continued treating the Eddy Street Commons area as an active crime scene and asked people to stay away while the investigation continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Fighting Irish secured a 20-10 lead on the field, football took second place to campus safety. On a night meant for sports, the real story played out on the streets surrounding Notre Dame Stadium as law enforcement secured the area and continued their hunt for the suspect.