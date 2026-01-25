Notre Dame Lacrosse Coach Reveals True Feelings on Marcus Freeman Nabbing 2-Sport Star for Himself

It’s been three weeks since Notre Dame’s two-sport standout Jardon Faison left lacrosse to go all in on football. With the lacrosse season winding down, Irish coach Kevin Corrigan spoke candidly about Faison’s choice to stick solely with Marcus Freeman.

When asked about Faison, the lacrosse coach offered a response straight from the PR playbook. Corrigan stated that he’s not a part of regular conversation, as he’s only worried about the guys within the team.

“It’s just like the guys who graduated. We don’t spend too many minutes talking about the guys that aren’t here,” Corrigan said on January 24, 2025. “We’ve got enough to worry about with the guys who are here. Love Jordan, and wish him all the luck in the world, but he’s not on our team right now. So he’s not a part of our daily conversation. We’re worried about the guys we have.”

Sources noted that the tone was quite similar to the way Marcus Freeman discussed it when Kyle Hamilton and Kyren Williams opted out of the 2021 Fiesta Bowl following Brian Kelly’s exit. Both showed no hard feelings and kept business-centric, and the coaches worked in a collaborative effort for the last two seasons and supported his two-sport journey.

“We’re working together well,” Marcus Freeman told reporters last spring. “He’s probably getting more football in this spring than he did last year. I think it was important that we gave Jordan a significant time away from football or lacrosse after the season. We needed to give his body time to rest before he got integrated into lacrosse.”

November 15, 2025: Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman on the sidelines during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Pitt Panthers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In lacrosse, Faison started as a midfielder during his freshman season and helped Notre Dame win the national championship, scoring 22 goals. Last year, he started playing lacrosse after returning from the national championship game and helped win the second title. Since Jordan decided to focus on football for his senior season, his lacrosse career with Notre Dame came to an end with 31 goals and 13 assists.

Faison’s exit from the lacrosse team is a big setback to Notre Dame’s lacrosse team, especially when it comes to their midfield depth. Nevertheless, the team has incoming talent to soften the blow.

While Faison decided to quit, his younger brother, Dylan, is expected to pull double duty in the same two sports starting this spring. Dylan was Notre Dame’s No. 1 lacrosse recruit of the 2026 class and was a three-star recruit as a wide receiver.

Jordan Faison focuses on Notre Dame football

Notre Dame’s WR Jordan Faison began his football career as a walk-on wide receiver in 2023 before earning a scholarship and being named MVP of the Sun Bowl. During his junior year, this past season, he led the Irish with 49 receptions and 640 receiving yards. He is the go-to guy for QB CJ Carr.

Faison’s decision to focus on football came due to his NFL aspirations, as the wide receiver is expected to exhaust his eligibility by next year. This would keep him fully engaged in spring ball, as the WR used to miss a significant portion of spring games due to the lacrosse team’s consecutive national championship run.

Sources also reveal that Faison has been planning to shift his focus only to football since his breakout freshman season. However, the continuous national title pursuit, ankle injury, and recovery restricted his spring practice. Shifting his full focus to one sport could help him prepare for his final college football season.