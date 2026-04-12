Notre Dame Legacy Recruit Brothers Share Positive Update Amid Concerns Over Marcus Freeman’s Future

Legacy carries a massive weight in college football. Amid concerns about a move to the pros, head coach Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame are looking to add two high-profile legacy recruits, and early indications suggest that the feeling is mutual.

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Marcus Freeman and his staff hosted many top recruits in South Bend over the weekend and made a powerful impression on them. But two players among them left the most impact on the program because of their fathers’ ties with the team. First up was 2027 class recruit WR Julius Jones Jr. from St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.

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He is also a legacy recruit because his father, Julius Jones Sr., a standout running back, played for Notre Dame in the past, which makes his connection to the school even stronger. Michigan remains their top competition as they are trying to grab his commitment, as the team is also on his top eight list along with Oregon, LSU, Texas, Florida, Florida State, and Miami, and, of course, Notre Dame.

Despite Michigan’s push, Notre Dame remains the favorite to land Jones Jr.’s commitment. But Julius is not the only one from his family getting attention. His younger brother, Andre Jones, who is a 2028 cornerback and also ranked in the Rivals300, visited the program with him and left with an offer.

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“This offer means a lot to me since my dad played at the school and I’ve been a fan since I started watching football,” the younger Jones said to Rivals. “The history overall is amazing, and they also produce DBs left and right, which is very exciting.”

Both brothers clearly feel at home in South Bend. Returning to the stadium where their father made his name gave them a firsthand look at the culture, firmly keeping the Irish as the team to beat for their eventual commitments.

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He already has offers from schools like Florida State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Oregon State. But Notre Dame holds power above all. Last year, he visited Notre Dame with his family when they went to watch the Texas A&M game. During this visit, he really enjoyed his time on campus. He liked the atmosphere, the energy of the game, and spending the whole day there.

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The visit made a strong impression on him, and it became one of his favorite experiences so far.

“It was a really good visit,” Andre Jones told Blue & Gold. “I’ve been on a few visits so far, and that one definitely stood out. I loved the environment there. I was there all day, but I wasn’t tired of it at all. It was a lot of fun.”

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Julius Jones Sr. has a strong connection with Notre Dame, which is why his son is called a “legacy recruit.”

He played as a running back for Notre Dame from 1999 to 2001 and then returned in 2003. In 2002, he faced a big problem. He was suspended because of academic issues and had to stay away from the team for one year. But he did not give up and worked hard to come back. In 2003, he returned to Notre Dame and had his best season. That year, he rushed for 1,268 yards and recorded 10 touchdowns, making it one of the best seasons by a Notre Dame running back. While the Irish are gaining major momentum with these legacy prospects, lingering rumors about Marcus Freeman’s NFL aspirations still alarm some recruits.

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Marcus Freeman is on the verge of losing a player

Along with the Jones brothers, Notre Dame also hosts 2028 wide receiver Trey Finney during the same visit weekend. Finney really likes his time in South Bend. The coaches impress him, and the program makes a strong impact on him. After the visit, Notre Dame offered him a scholarship, showing how serious they are about recruiting him.

This makes Notre Dame one of the top schools in his recruitment, and he feels positive about the opportunity. However, even with all that interest, Finney is not ready to make a final decision yet. One of the reasons is that college coaches can change schools, and that creates some uncertainty for him.

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“I’m very impressed with ND for sure,” Trey Finney said. “I’m just taking my time because coaches move around all the time. I will just continue to work hard and let the chips fall where they may.”

Finney’s caution makes sense in today’s wild coaching carousel. Even though Freeman recently turned down the Giants to stay loyal to Notre Dame, young recruits are understandably nervous about committing to a coach who is constantly targeted by NFL teams.

Well, the scare seems fair; coaches like Lane Kiffin made a drastic move despite building a playoff team. Even Freeman gained a lot of interest from the NFL last year from teams like the Giants, but he made it very clear that Notre Dame is the only place he wants to be. Freeman recently dismissed those rumors, pointing out that professional football is designed for parity, whereas at Notre Dame, he can build a lasting powerhouse.

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“They don’t want you to be good. They don’t want you to continuously win, win, win,” Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman stated. “They’re going to make it as hard as possible when you do have success. It’s good to know, right? It was just things that I was made aware of as we continued to talk to some different NFL personnel and administrators. But I have such a special, special job. And one that is so well supported that we have to continuously work, but you’re going to have opportunities to have success every single year.”

It remains to be seen if Marcus Freeman’s confirmation works well for Finney, and he commits to them. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.