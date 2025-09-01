Notre Dame Legend Sends Powerful Message To CJ Carr as Marcus Freeman Shares Embarrassing Record

In a dazzling display under the Miami lights, redshirt freshman CJ Carr absolutely dominated his first career start. Despite Notre Dame’s 24-27 loss, Carr never gave up, scrambling, improvising, and delivering incredible throws to keep the Irish in the game until the very end. Every play showed a remarkable level of composure for a freshman. Even in a heartbreaking defeat, he’s already making waves, earning significant respect and praise, not only from Marcus Freeman but also from Notre Dame’s former legendary quarterback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brady Quinn didn’t hold back his praise for CJ Carr. As he hits X after the game, saying, “It’s a tough loss, but this team will respond. @13Cjcarr showed everyone just how special he is. Can’t wait to see this group at the end of the season. #GoIrish” So, it’s not just that Quinn’s hopeful about Marcus Freeman’s team’s success but also has immense trust in Carr’s gameplay. And why wouldn’t he?

Notre Dame turned to redshirt freshman CJ Carr showed impressive resilience. Though showing some freshman jitters, Carr kept the Irish close, throwing his first career touchdown and rushing for a game-tying score in the fourth quarter. His dual-threat skills earned comparisons to Riley Leonard, and he didn’t buckle under pressure. Offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock commended Carr’s grit, noting his refusal to quit even when Notre Dame was down by two scores. The final minutes became a tense battle, with Miami’s Carter Davis kicking a 47-yard field goal with 1:04 remaining to secure the victory. Notre Dame’s final drive saw Miami’s defense apply relentless pressure, sacking CJ Carr twice and preventing any opportunity for a tying score.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carr took charge in the fourth quarter by connecting with redshirt freshman Micah Gilbert for a remarkable seven-yard touchdown. He then executed a perfect run-pass option to Jordan Faison, bringing the Irish within reach, and spearheaded a 75-yard, three-play drive, displaying both composure and playmaking. Even as Miami ratcheted up the defense, Carr’s vision and poise kept Notre Dame in the game, proving he could handle the pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Carr threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns and then tied the game with a bold seven-yard run. For his first ever start, he looked completely unfazed, handling the pressure like a pro. Marcus Freeman’s comments were spot on: “He’s a gamer, man. He performs when the lights are on.” Even though Notre Dame lost, Carr’s debut proved he has the skill and mental toughness to lead the team when it matters most. But there are still concerns looming over Notre Dame’s future.

AD

Marcus Freeman gets real on team’s flaws

That feeling when a team just dominates and you’re helpless? That dominating team was Miami on Sunday. The Irish defense, usually Marcus Freeman’s strong suit, got bulldozed early. Miami controlled the ball for almost 10 minutes in the first quarter, and Notre Dame looked gassed by halftime. The play that really stood out? Carson Beck threw a risky pass that should’ve been intercepted, but safety Adon Shuler hesitated, and CJ Daniels snagged it one-handed for a touchdown, making it 14-7. Notre Dame’s inability to consistently pressure Carson Beck and stop Miami’s run game backfired, revealing significant defensive weaknesses.

Even Marcus Freeman acknowledged the problems. As Notre Dame insider Tyler Horka reported on X, quoting Freeman, “Marcus Freeman admits Notre Dame did not do a good enough job of getting pressure on Carson Beck with a four-man rush. The Irish only sacked Beck once. They were also only credited with one quarterback hurry as a team.” That defensive lapse proved costly after Notre Dame had tied the game.

Notre Dame’s offense, however, wouldn’t quit. Carr orchestrated a 10-play, 54-yard drive resulting in a field goal. The Irish then took advantage of a Miami defensive mistake, with Eli Raridon catching a 65-yard pass after finding an open seam. Carr followed that up by running in the tying touchdown with just 3:21 remaining. Miami’s transfer quarterback, Carson Beck, responded by leading a methodical drive, primarily running the ball to set up Davis for the winning field goal. Beck, who hadn’t played in eight months, simply stated, “I told them we were going to score,” finishing with 20 of 31 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That victory also broke Miami’s losing streak against top-10 teams, boosting their playoff chances to 50 percent. Notre Dame’s odds dipped to 63 percent, raising concerns for Marcus Freeman’s team, despite CJ Carr’s promising debut. Both teams showed moments of brilliance, but Miami’s late-game execution and key plays, particularly from special teams and transfers like Daniels, proved decisive. The Hurricanes gained a significant confidence boost, while Notre Dame needs to quickly regroup before their next game.