Notre Dame Legend Takes Two Sons to Marcus Freeman’s Program as Irish Pursue Both Legacy Recruits

Marcus Freeman is currently hosting one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the summer. He’s got 18 prospects on campus, including 15 current commitments and three priority targets to add on to Notre Dame’s No. 3-ranked recruiting class. But this weekend, the focus fell on one family carrying a familiar last name.

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Notre Dame has a big opportunity to impress two legacy recruits this weekend. Former Irish RB Julius Jones Sr. arrived in South Bend with both of his sons, WR Julius Jones Jr. and DB Andre Jones. As of now, the Irish appear to be in a very good position. Despite stacking 18 commitments already, Marcus Freeman still has one need in the 2027 cycle at WR. So far, the Irish have landed only Jackson Coleman at the position.

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That’s why the outcome of Julius Jones Jr.’s official visit could become a potential turning point for the class. The 4-star WR from Fort Lauderdale is the nation’s No. 14 receiver and No. 81 overall prospect according to Rivals. At 5’10 and 170 pounds, he’s the kind of explosive playmaker Notre Dame has been searching for. And all signs point to the Irish knowing it.

This marks Jones Jr.’s third trip to South Bend, and the relationship between player and program has only grown stronger since Notre Dame offered him on Pot of Gold Day back last March. But Marcus Freeman has tough competition from Oregon and Miami. But this recruitment has consistently felt like the Irish’s race to lose and the family connection plays a big role.

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Julius Jones Sr. is one of the best RBs Notre Dame has ever produced. He rushed for 3,018 career yards and 26 touchdowns between 1999 and 2003. His legendary 2003 season included a school-record 262 rushing yards against Pittsburgh, three separate 200-yard games, 1,268 rushing yards, and 10 touchdowns. He left South Bend holding school records in kickoff return yards, combined kick return yards, and all-purpose yards before becoming a second-round NFL Draft pick with the Dallas Cowboys.

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Last fall, after attending Notre Dame’s game against Texas A&M, Jones Jr. admitted just how much seeing his father reconnect with the program meant.

“It would definitely be big,” he told Blue & Gold. “Being there with my dad and seeing everyone coming up to him, they showed him so much love. That was his first time back at Notre Dame in a while. It’s definitely a place I’d like to be.”

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With a commitment announcement scheduled for Monday on The Pat McAfee Show, Notre Dame appears to have momentum at the right moment. And the Jones family pipeline might not stop with Julius Jones Jr.

Marcus Freeman is also after Andre Jones

If Marcus Freeman plays it right, he could land gold with both of Julius Jones’ sons. Notre Dame also offered Andre Jones in April who became another intriguing legacy target. A DB in the 2028 class, the younger Jones brother plays at Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas and already holds around 20 scholarship offers.

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At 6’0 and 170 pounds, Andre Jones fits the physical profile Notre Dame covets in the secondary. More importantly, he comes from a football family that already knows what South Bend can offer. That’s why this is a big weekend for Marcus Freeman and his staff.

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Notre Dame desperately needs a difference-maker at WR, and Julius Jones Jr. could be that player. But if Marcus Freeman ultimately lands both Jones brothers, he’ll be doing more than winning a recruiting battle.

He’ll be strengthening another family connection that has linked generations of Irish football for decades. And with Julius Jr.’s decision day arriving Monday, the Irish may not have to wait much longer to find out whether the Jones legacy is ready for its next chapter.