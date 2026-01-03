Trouble for Lincoln Riley as USC Warned About Major Hurdle in 4-Star DL Pursuit

USC may have locked down the nation’s top 2026 class, but recreating a similar success is not a walk in the park. Even with GM Chad Bowden at his side, the Trojans’ recruiting game has its challenges, and Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman is not making it any easier for them.

USC has their target set on 6’7, 295-pound defensive lineman from Fontana, California, Marcus Fakatou. The four-star boasts nearly 30 offers, but Notre Dame seems to be ahead of USC in this pursuit. “It’s going to be tough to beat the Irish,” Adam Gorney shared in a conversation with Rivals’ Josh Newberg. “Right now, Notre Dame leads.”

For a while, USC remained a lucrative destination for Marcus.”A school that welcomes me and makes me feel like family,” as he put it. His pleasant relationship with DE coach Shaun Nua and Coach Dogg (Director of High School Recruiting Relations) made USC on his to-go list. However, as the Class of 2027’s No.2 prospect, he remains a highly sought-after player.

Fakatou originally hails from Alaska. However, a few years ago, his family relocated to Southern California, giving the Trojans a high chance of recruiting him. But Fakatou wants to move away.

“Now that his parents are in Southern California, he’s now been here for a few years, that USC would look strongest,” Gorney added. “But he’s strongly leaning to leaving only because he wants to get away from the city, get into a smaller college town, where he can focus on football and academics. And then excel so he can get to the NFL.”

With USC seemingly out of the picture, the Notre Dame Irish are coming off as his favorite destination.

Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame has been pursuing him since his freshman season. He received a scholarship offer from South Bend in June 2024, and since then, has visited the campus twice. When the Irish faced off against USC during the rivalry game, Marcus Fakatou was present in the stands, mulling over his future program. And let’s just say, the Irish’s 34-24 win made a huge impression on the four-star recruit.

Although originally a Class of 2028 prospect, Marcus Fakatou reclassified to the 2027 class, earning major interest from Power Four programs.

Marcus Fakatou remains a top Power 4 target

While Notre Dame may be gaining an edge in his recruitment, other blue bloods like Texas, Michigan, and even the Ohio State Buckeyes have taken an interest in him. Penn State and Nebraska are other names on the list.

Fakatou was present on the Ohio State vs Michigan sidelines during The Game. Although the Wolverines lost 9-27, it remained a top-eight program for the young defensive lineman.

“Visit was great,” he shared with Michigan Insider. “Coach (Lou)Esposito is a great coach. He’s legit. I really could see myself playing for him. He gave good advice and told us the results of playing for Michigan and going into the league.

“He also went over the different schemes they run and that they tailor their plays around the player, which I thought was cool.”

With Fakatou certainly seeming impressed with Notre Dame, his decision might be trickier due to the lucrative offers from big names. But, Freeman can be expected to push to the limits to acquire the young star like he did for linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa in the 2024 recruiting cycle.