Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman Now Trending for 4-Star Alabama DL Target

Notre Dame Fighting Irish under Marcus Freeman has been a recruiting powerhouse, with Freeman consistently delivering top-10 classes. The result of these classes was apparent with the Irish making it to the final of the national championship. And now? To continue with that momentum in the future, the head coach has reeled in 22 commits already with his class sitting 3rd nationally, and is now predicted to get his coveted 4-star defensive lineman in a major revelation.

According to Rivals’ John Garcia, 4-star highly talented Elijah Golden is expected to land in South Bend in the future. “After connecting with various sources mid-week, we’ve seen enough to forecast the Irish as the landing spot for the versatile defensive lineman come July 26…the dream scenario playing out for Golden would of course be spending his collegiate years in South Bend,” reported Rivals’ John Garcia.