Notre Dame President Sends Message After Marcus Freeman & Co Withdraw From Bowl Game

Hours after being left out of the CFP, Marcus Freeman’s team pulled out of the Pop-Tarts Bowl against BYU. Yet in the middle of all the chaos, Notre Dame’s president is standing right behind his team, defending their decisions and praising their efforts.

“On behalf of the entire Notre Dame community, I want to express how incredibly proud we are of our football student-athletes for their accomplishments both on and off the field this season,” Notre Dame’s President Rev. Robert A. Dowd, said. “We are deeply grateful for the exceptional leadership of Vice President and Director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua, Head Coach Marcus Freeman, and the entire coaching staff. Our pride stems not only from this team’s success on the field but also from the values they embody: faith, perseverance, selflessness, and a steadfast commitment to the university.”

Notre Dame had the record to feel wronged. The Irish finished 10-2, scored 504 points (5th nationally), and allowed just 17.6 per game, one of the best two-way profiles in the country. But BYU’s collapse against Texas Tech pushed the Irish into a direct comparison with Miami, and their Week 1 loss in Coral Gables became the fatal blow. Despite wins over Boise State and USC, the committee didn’t budge.

The response was immediate. Freeman and the administration withdrew from the bowl slate, marking only their second opt-out since 2009. Unlike Kansas State and Iowa State, this wasn’t about roster turnover or coaching changes. It’s their protest against an unfair snub.

Next season, the Irish won’t face this danger again: an MOU signed last spring secures them a playoff berth if they finish in the top 12. But for now, there’s nothing in Marcus Freeman’s and his team’s hands.

But the snub has reignited the biggest question surrounding Notre Dame football: independence.

Marcus Freeman gets real on Notre Dame’s no-conference status

Notre Dame’s fate turned back and forth after the committee decided to hold them back in the playoff race. After losing against two top teams, Miami and Texas A&M, they are now left with nothing but remorse in the offseason. Now, many analysts argue that independence status is the reason behind the committee taking in Miami and Alabama and leaving them out of the race. But talking about it on the Joe Klatt Show, Freeman makes his stance clear.

“It’s what this football program was built from. As long as we can, we will (retain independence),” Freeman said. “I have a lot of confidence in our administration and Pete Bevacqua, our AD, that he’ll always keep us in a position to be successful. So, as long as we can keep that independence, we will.”

Notre Dame’s independence status backs them up in many ways. They have the financial advantage of not sharing their playoff earnings with conference mates, and they have an exclusive TV deal with NBC, which lets them keep the entire broadcast control and reach a nationwide audience. So leaving such major perks isn’t that easy. But still, if things turn weird, Freeman and his team might consider it.

“But, if there ever comes a time that we are at a disadvantage because we aren’t in a conference, I’m sure he’ll make the decision. Along with our president, to say, “Alright, we’re gonna join one of these conferences and position ourselves to not be negatively impacted by being independent.” Freeman added. “Notre Dame’s independence is what the program was built from.”

For now, they have opted out of a bowl game after a playoff snub, so Freeman is focusing on his team’s future while keeping their independence status alive.