Notre Dame RB Rejects Transfer Portal to Prioritize Degree, Says He ‘Couldn’t Give Up’ on Marcus Freeman’s Team

Marcus Freeman could be having a real crisis right now, had it not been for his returning RB’s decision. After all, Notre Dame is sending two of its top runners to the NFL in the 2026 draft. But just a few months ago, the idea of Aneyas Williams not being here became a concern as multiple teams showed interest. In the end, he’s stuck in South Bend, and he’s backing up his decision with reasons.

“Obviously, there’s always interest with the great freshman year and the way the portal works,” Aneyas Williams told Notre Dame sports reporter Talia Baia. “That was exciting times, but it didn’t feel right. I came here for a reason. This degree means something to me, but also these people mean something more to me.”

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Aneyas Williams also credited the brotherhood that the Notre Dame football players value. He believes in the program’s unique culture and brotherhood—an identity that, in an age of transactions, he says was the biggest reason leaving was so difficult.

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“It just really embodies Notre Dame and who we are and just the team culture,” he added. “That was my biggest fear. When I did think about entering was ‘what’s it gonna be like team-wise,’ and I couldn’t give this up.”

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This mindset starts at the top with Marcus Freeman. The head coach did not just pitch football, but also promised a lifelong support system. But staying didn’t mean things got easier. Aneyas Williams is still working his way back from elbow surgery with limited spring reps. Freeman prioritized his long-term health over rushing him back for spring, proving he valued the person first.

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The good news is that Friday showed progress as he met the media without the protective sleeve that had wrapped his surgically repaired elbow for weeks. And now that he has a recovery schedule, his mindset has flipped, and now, he’s ahead of schedule.

Aneyas Williams is expected to be in full health by fall, and that should worry opponents. In his first two seasons, he averaged 8.4 yards per touch while recording seven scores on 78 touches. And then there were the Stanford heroics in 2025. With Jeremiyah Love sidelined, he got his window and delivered with a score after 54 yards before he scored another TD.

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If you remember, Aneyas Williams was the 2023-2024 Gatorade Player of the Year while playing at Hannibal, Missouri. So he’s no stranger to production or the spotlight. At Notre Dame, though, he waited two years, learning behind Love and Jadarian Price, whom he’s set to replace.

The wait is over for Marcus Freeman’s RB

There is speculation about Marcus Freeman’s RB room after the duo’s departure. But Aneyas Williams, who knows what his role could be in 2026, isn’t worried about what comes. He once again spoke about the importance of a united locker room.

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“With JD and J-Love gone, obviously the opportunity is there,” he said. “We’re going to replace these guys. We’re not looking to take any steps back at all in the running back room. I trust these guys, all of us, to go out there and do that.”

The room Aneyas Williams now leads is still competitive. The Irish have names like Nolan James Jr., Kedren Young, Jonaz Walton, and Javian Osborne. There’s talent, while the returning RB has already separated himself as a leader. And a lot of that has to do with his growing relationship with RBs coach Ja’Juan Seider.

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“It’s developed a lot and really quickly,” he said. “He’s a vocal leader as well. He likes guys that are going to speak up, and I’ve always been tight in that way with him. Now it’s playing more and watching film more with him and being able to relate. We’re making sure we’re seeing things the same way and relate.”

Now, what remains to be seen is whether Aneyas Williams can handle a bigger role. He’s already proven it against Stanford, but can he remain consistent week after week? For now, the obvious is that this isn’t about waiting anymore. He’s back in South Bend to lead.