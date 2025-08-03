Notre Dame Star Follows Riley Leonard & Kyle Hamilton’s Legacy to Bag $28.3M Giant’s NIL Deal

Notre Dame’s influence in the NIL scene just keeps growing, thanks in no small part to a fast-moving activewear brand that’s turning heads both on campus and in the sportswear world, with $28.3 million in yearly revenue to back it up. If you’ve followed Irish recruiting or watched players light up the field, you’ve probably noticed familiar faces like Kyle Hamilton, Riley Leonard, and Michael Mayer have all been part of this brand’s Notre Dame takeover. Over the past few years, this partnership network has become woven into the fabric of Irish culture, showcasing performance gear on Saturdays and building a loyal fan base off the field.

The brand is Rhoback, and now, they are doubling down. They’ve just announced a fresh NIL deal with a standout football player slated to step into a major role this fall. And this player is a walking billboard. We’re talking about Jordan Faison. And he is not your regular athlete. Last season, he racked up 356 receiving yards on 30 catches, and he’s also a force on the lacrosse field with 26 starts in two years. That kind of versatility isn’t common. He brings a two-sport pedigree and the leadership edge that brands and fans love, fitting perfectly into Notre Dame’s recent string of high-character athlete partnerships.

So, how does the new ambassador feel about all this? He talked to Irishsportsdaily and said, “Joining Rhoback is something I’m truly excited about. Their gear speaks for itself — from performance to everyday wear, it’s what I feel good in. And seeing how they’ve already been embraced here at Notre Dame,… it just felt right.” Meaning it’s not just the apparel. Rhoback has been intertwined with Notre Dame’s culture, and now it’s Jordan’s turn to take the culture forward. His words show it’s about culture and feeling a genuine connection. The brand, on their end, returned the compliment, saying he “embodies the energy, character, and creativity we look for in every ambassador.” The mutual respect is a win-win and is shaped as much by who these athletes are off the field as by what they do on it.

What’s next? The new face of the brand has already started with his promotion duties. And he isn’t holding back his excitement for the upcoming gear and off-field projects. “The licensed collegiate pieces are clean, and we’ve got some creative content dropping soon that I can’t wait to share,” he promises. It’s a glimpse into how the athlete-brand partnership is more about collaboration than one-way endorsements. Jordan is shaping what the next wave of Irish gear and content will look like. Considering his growing profile at Notre Dame, that partnership will have real muscle.

In the end, this deal is the next step in a Notre Dame tradition where top student-athletes partner with a brand that gets their values and celebrates their success. For fans and fellow athletes, it’s a reminder: at Notre Dame, off-field deals mean as much as on-field highlights, and the right partnership can turn college players into campus legends, one creative campaign and clean new hoodie at a time.

Living out the double-dream in South Bend

If you ever wondered what chasing a dream looks like, just check in on Jordan Faison’s life. CBS Sports captured it perfectly: “Notre Dame WR Jordan Faison has a chance to win two national championships in less than nine months.” Seriously, who does that? While most college athletes are praying just to make one deep postseason run, Faison’s putting himself in the mix for history, doing the double in two different sports, all while wearing that iconic gold helmet (and occasionally a lacrosse helmet, too).

Of course, Faison didn’t just stumble into this moment. His story starts back at Pine Crest, where that competitive spark first caught fire. Ask anyone from his old school, and you’ll hear the same thing: he was built differently. Pine Crest lacrosse coach George Harris laid it out: “He has his priorities in order. He’s great at time management to handle all the rigors of academics at Notre Dame, and then now you’re throwing in two sports, which is unheard of these days at Division I.” How many athletes do you know who can manage top-tier academics at Notre Dame, dominate on the football field, then swap gear and shine on the lacrosse field, all in one week?

What’s wild is how easy Faison makes it all seem. Balancing insane travel schedules, two very different locker rooms, and all the pressures of D-I sports, and yet, the guy just keeps winning and keeps making it look fun. For Irish fans, it’s like watching someone rewrite what’s possible at Notre Dame. So, as next season ramps up and that championship chase heats up on two separate fronts, you get the feeling we could be witnessing something truly special. And in the meantime? Faison’s showing everyone that with drive, focus, and a little bit of South Florida swagger, there really are no limits.