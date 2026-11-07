Notre Dame’s C.J. Carr Makes Emotional Admission About Losing Younger Brother Chad to Rare Brain Cancer at Age 5: “Creates a Hole”

Some losses stay with a family forever, shaping the lives of those left behind in ways words can hardly explain. For C.J. Carr, that pain is deeply personal. In an emotional montage put together by College GameDay ahead of Notre Dame’s game against Miami, the quarterback opened up about a heartbreaking chapter in his life, remembering his younger brother Chad and the lasting impact he left on everyone around him. Amid the highs of his football journey, Carr continues to carry his brother’s memory with him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Losing a family member, especially at a young age, kind of creates a hole that isn’t ever replaced,” Carr said in the montage by College GameDay on November 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chad Carr, the youngest of three Carr brothers, died when he was just five years old because of a rare brain cancer. C.J. built his own football journey while carrying the memory of his younger brother.

C.J., now 21, was a highly rated recruit out of Saline High School in Michigan. His grandfather Lloyd Carr coached Michigan to a national championship, and his father, Jason, played quarterback there, so the Wolverines seemed the obvious choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it was Chad who inspired C.J. to make his choice rather than simply follow the family’s established connection. He made his own identity at Notre Dame to honor his brother.

“Chad liked to go against the norm in the family,” C.J. Carr told ESPN’s Jen Lada. “He was always the one to be like, ‘You know what, no, I’m cheering for Ohio State today.’ He was a troll and liked to mess with us. Chad would go against everyone, and he would root for these other teams, and so I think he would love that for sure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation also acknowledged the montage made by College Game Day, reposting it on X and expressing their gratitude.

“A huge thank you to College Game Day for sharing Chad’s story and highlighting the impact he had on his big brother, C.J. Chad loved going against the grain in the best way possible, and we know he would love to see C.J. chart his own path at Notre Dame,” the caption read.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Chad was almost four years old, doctors diagnosed him with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare and aggressive type of brain cancer that primarily affects children. To fight and raise more awareness about this disease, Jason and Tammi Carr started the foundation.

For C.J., it hasn’t been an easy task to talk about the loss of his brother, even after so many years. In The Players’ Tribune, he opened up about what life was like for him and his family after Chad died. He was 10 years old when he lost his brother, so it’s been difficult for him to open up about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

C.J. finally opened up, as he wanted people to remember his younger brother Chad for the happiness and positivity he brought into people’s lives, rather than focusing only on his illness and death. C.J. wanted people in the football community, as well as those who knew him personally, to learn about Chad. He didn’t want Chad’s story to be defined solely by his battle with brain cancer.