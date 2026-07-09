Notre Dame’s CJ Carr Set to Earn More Than 225 NFL Draft Picks in 2026: Report

CJ Carr’s offseason buzz just got a price tag, and it’s a big one. The Notre Dame quarterback’s NIL valuation sits close enough to first-round NFL money, and that isn’t even really a stretch anymore. Of course, that’s before accounting for everything else riding on his shoulders this fall.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“CJ Carr has an estimated NIL value of $3,000,000 for the 2026 college football season, per The NIL Standard,” The Irish Tribune posted on X. “Carr’s value would be higher than the yearly salary of 225 NFL Draft picks. Only players drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft are slated to be paid more than Carr’s valuation in 2026.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers get more specific from there. The final pick of round one, former Irish running back Jadarian Price, is projected to earn around $3.05 million as a rookie, only about $51,000 more than Carr’s valuation. But here’s the thing:

That kind of number makes sense once you understand what Carr is actually being asked to do this season. He’s not just a starter anymore. He’s the centerpiece of a Notre Dame team with real national championship hopes, and he enters the year as the betting favorite to win the Heisman, a trophy the program hasn’t brought home since Tim Brown did it in 1987.

ADVERTISEMENT

The valuation also lands right alongside a new NIL partnership with Chicago-based ESQ Clothing. Proceeds from the collaboration support CHADTOUGH Defeat DIPG, the foundation named after Carr’s younger brother Chad, who died from a rare form of brain cancer. Fans can order custom suits and other pieces from the collection, with part of every sale going toward the foundation’s research funding.

That partnership says something about Carr off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carr threw for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions last season, the kind of efficient, high-volume year that turned offseason hype into something backed by tape. That production is exactly why the buzz hasn’t slowed down.

ADVERTISEMENT

The buzz around CJ Carr keeps getting louder

At the Manning Passing Academy, one of college football’s biggest quarterback showcases, CJ Carr’s performance stood above everyone else.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Carr was the best-looking passer out there,” a source told A to Z Sports in June. “He’s just a complete quarterback. Very polished, smooth mechanics.”

That assessment lines up with how scouts have talked about him all offseason. He may not have the elite physical measurables that top five NFL Draft prospects usually carry, but plenty already view him as one of the most polished pure passers eligible for the 2027 draft class.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame is also asking him to do more with less around him. The Irish lost first-round picks Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, along with third-round receiver Malachi Fields, all to the NFL this spring. That kind of talent drain usually raises real questions about an offense.

Instead, most of the conversation keeps circling back to Carr himself, and On3 analyst JD Pickell recently ranked him and Ohio State transfer receiver Mylan Graham as the nation’s fifth-best quarterback-receiver duo entering the season.

That’s the range Carr is operating in now, valued like a professional, watched like a Heisman front-runner, and carrying a Notre Dame offense that’s betting its season on him living up to both.