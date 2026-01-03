Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love Draws Comparison to $21.9M NFL Star in Surprise Draft Verdict

Last month, Jeremiyah Love announced his decision to join the NFL. And after making his early draft declaration, one of the most talked-about surprises of the year, he has now sparked jaw-dropping comparisons to an NFL star.

ESPN’s Matt Miller called Jeremiyah Love the “ideal NFL running back prospect,” highlighting his top speed, vision, and physique. He even compared Love to Bijan Robinson, the $21.9 million Falcons back who made an immediate impact in the NFL after dominating at Texas, and both fans and scouts are thrilled.

“Love is on par with recent prospects such as Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs in terms of talent and upside,” Miller wrote.

With 1,125 running yards, 17 touchdowns, and 28 receptions for two more touchdowns, he made waves in 2024 and helped Notre Dame advance to the national championship game. Despite playing four games less in 2025, he not only matched but surpassed that output. Love established a Notre Dame single-season record with 21 all-purpose touchdowns, rushed for 1,372 yards (No.4 in FBS), scored 18 running touchdowns, and added 27 catches and three receiving touchdowns. Over his last 28 games, he scored 40 touchdowns, proving his versatility.

Like Robinson, Love combines size, speed, and vision in a way that makes defenses tremble. Whether he’s sprinting through traffic, breaking tackles, or collecting passes out of the backfield, his size of 6 feet 214 pounds makes him a big-play danger anywhere on the field. He might be a little impatient at times, but his persistence and lightning-fast acceleration have been exceptional.

Imago Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

In comparison, Robinson earned the Doak Walker Award, ran for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in his last season at Texas, and became an immediate impact player for the Falcons. NFL teams view Love as a guy who, like Robinson in Atlanta, can flourish in open-field situations. With that kind of upside, the next question becomes obvious: where is the best place for Love to land at the next level?

The perfect fit for Jeremiyah Love

Now that the 2026 NFL Draft is approaching, clubs are watching closely to see where this dynamic, three-down back will end up. For Jeremiyah Love, it’s about landing in the perfect situation to showcase the mix of power, speed, and vision that has scouts already comparing him to Bijan Robinson.

The most tempting fit seems to be Minnesota. The Vikings would have one of the most interesting backfield foundations in the league if Love were paired with second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Love’s ability to break huge plays and churn out tough yards would make things easier for the young quarterback, while McCarthy gives the team flexibility. If Love were to take the handoff, cut through defenders, and keep them honest every time, Minnesota’s attack may suddenly develop into a powerful and dynamic threat.

Other teams, like Arizona and Washington, could also use Jeremiyah Love to reshape their offenses. He could ease pressure on an uncertain quarterback in Arizona and take James Conner’s position, who was sidelined early in the season due to a foot injury. In Washington, Love gives Kliff Kingsbury a true dual-threat RB1 behind Jayden Daniels.

Love’s collegiate work ethic and big-play potential make him ready for the NFL stage, regardless of where he ends up. He is designed to be the driving force behind his offense wherever he plays next, converting Saturday dominance into Sunday impact.