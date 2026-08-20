Notre Dame’s Mid-season Road Game Sees Ticket Prices Climb to $20K, Among CFB’s Most Expensive in 2026

Fighting Irish fans are gearing up for a blockbuster matchup later this fall, but securing a seat in the stands could cost a small fortune. Notre Dame will travel to face the BYU Cougars on October 17 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, and secondary ticket markets are already seeing record-breaking figures

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With standard university tickets completely sold out, prices on the resale market have surged to unprecedented heights, topping out at a staggering $20,926 for premium seats on TickPick.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to The Irish Tribune, it is officially on track to be one of the most expensive and highly anticipated college football tickets of the entire 2026-27 season.

With zero standard inventory remaining and secondary sellers free to set exorbitant rates, a classic case of supply and demand has completely taken over the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

The matchup carries massive postseason implications that fans are desperate to see live. Both teams enter the year highly ranked in the preseason AP Poll, setting up a ‘can’t miss’ battle between No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 14 BYU.

Given those high rankings, the game could severely jeopardize the playoff hopes of whichever team comes out on the losing end. Under the expanded playoff format, Notre Dame can secure a postseason spot as long as they finish in the top 12 at the end of the regular season. However, since their strength of schedule (SOS) is ranked in the 50s by ESPN, Notre Dame cannot afford to go 10-2 again. Facing BYU in Provo represents one of the biggest hurdles on their 2026 slate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stakes are equally high for head coach Kalani Sitake’s squad. BYU finished last season 11-1 in the regular season, with their lone loss coming against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. After falling short against Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship game, the Cougars ultimately found themselves left on the outside looking in when the playoff selection committee finalized the field.

The Fighting Irish have not played a true road game on BYU’s home turf since 2004, leaving Cougars fans waiting over two decades for this moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking at the all-time history, Notre Dame has had the upper hand, holding a 7–2 record against BYU while riding a four-game winning streak. However, the last time the two teams squared off on BYU’s field back in 2004, it was the Cougars who came away victorious, giving home fans even more reason to be eager for this year’s rematch.

The last time these teams met was in October 2022, a unique non-conference clash in Las Vegas as part of Notre Dame’s annual “Shamrock Series” in Allegiant Stadium. The Irish took care of business in the desert, holding off the Cougars for a tight 28-20 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with a playoff berth on the line and a 20-year-old score to settle at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Marcus Freeman’s squad is walking into a pressure cooker. With the postseason race as unforgiving as ever, there is a growing sense that only one of these two powerhouses will survive to earn a playoff spot.

More accessible tickets exist, but entry prices remain premium

Entering LaVell Edwards Stadium does not strictly require a mid-five-figure investment. The $20,000 tag represents peak luxury seats, primarily 50-yard-line seats and private suites, with select extreme listings on rival marketplaces even topping out near $26,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

For fans simply looking to cross the turnstiles, secondary “get-in” prices remain steep but significantly more accessible. Upper-deck and end-zone seats on the secondary market are currently hovering between $549 and $610.

Even at the entry level, these figures are extraordinary for a regular-season contest. Yet, they accurately reflect the astronomical demand to witness a rare, high-stakes showdown between two of college football’s premier flagship programs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame opens its regular season against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, while BYU hosts Utah Tech in Provo. Should both programs navigate their early slates unscathed heading into their October 17 clash, ticket prices and the postseason stakes attached to the outcome will only continue to skyrocket.