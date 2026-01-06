Notre Dame’s QB Brings First Transfer Portal Twist to Leave Matt Rhule and Nebraska

Within 24 hours of committing to Matt Rhule’s program, former Irish redshirt sophomore Kenny Minchey reversed course and pledged to Kentucky. His sudden move that reshaped the quarterback market and left two programs searching for answers.

What’s interesting is Kentucky grabbed Minchey’s commitment even before his scheduled Lincoln visit. This shows clearly Will Stein’s impact on him. On top of it, after Josh Hoover’s move to Indiana, Will Stein needed another top player out of the portal, and Minchey fits the bill perfectly. Even with a short presence on the field, he has shown visible excellence. In the 2024 season, he threw for 196 yards while completing nearly 77% of his passes. Even his gameplay aligns with Stein’s requirements, too.

“They got to be mentally and physically tough,” Stein said. “That’s really where it starts with me, and then processing ability, being extremely accurate thinking. If you look at the guys that I’ve coached recently, all over 70% passers, if you’re not over 70% High School, it makes you think you’re going to be 70% college. So we look at that, arm talent only takes you so far.”

Now, after looking at Dylan Raiola’s struggles with the offensive line at Nebraska, Minchey’s move to Kentucky makes sense. During his time with the Ducks, their offense consistently ranked among the nation’s top scoring and total offenses. As they averaged 38.2 points per game and 465.2 yards per game under Stein.

That success and the urge to play under a coach who developed two Heisman Trophy finalist quarterbacks, Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriel, and started games in their NFL rookie season are also hard to ignore. Even NIL might have played an important role in this flip. As players like Carson Beck moved to Miami for a $4 million bag. However, taking a QB from Nebraska would have cost them a fortune.

So, that leaves both Notre Dame and Nebraska searching for a new QB, but in the chaos, Marcus Freeman’s team gets positive news ahead of the 2026 season.

Notre Dame gets major news ahead of 2026 season

Notre Dame gets major backing at their wide receiver position. As their leading receiver, Jordan Faison will focus exclusively on football this coming season, forgoing lacrosse. The decision allows Faison to dedicate all his energy to the gridiron after balancing two sports at the highest level.

Faison’s focus on football is a major boost for Marcus Freeman’s team. As he emerged as a top receiver in the 2025 season, he led the team with 49 receptions for 640 yards and scored four touchdowns. He initially came into the program as a walk-on in 2023 but quickly earned a key role due to late-season injuries.

One of his standout moments came in the Sun Bowl, where he totaled 115 yards and earned MVP honors in 2023. With football, he contributed big time in lacrosse too, playing 12 games and recording nine goals and five assists. Now, Faison will rejoin quarterback CJ Carr and the Notre Dame team, aiming to rebuild on their 10-2 season.

The timing just got better than his younger brother, Dylan Faison, who is a wide receiver too, enrolled at Notre Dame and will participate in both football and lacrosse. It will be interesting to see how both brothers will shape the program’s future.