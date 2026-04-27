“Obsessive”: Deion Sanders’ Son Gives up After Colorado Fails to Get Anyone Drafted at NFL

The 2025 NFL Draft was all about Deion Sanders and Colorado. While Travis Hunter’s selection at No. 2 overall dominated the headlines, Shedeur Sanders’ snub kept the focus on the program throughout the event. However, this year was different. No Buff made it to the podium. But Coach Prime’s attention was already elsewhere, sparking a controversy that drew a sharp rebuke from his son.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Deion Sanders Jr. didn’t like how an X user responded to a post by his father in support of former Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, the Heisman finalist who went undrafted. He wasn’t even picked as an undrafted free agent by any NFL team.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I BELIEVE IN YOU MY MAN! Stay strong and don’t let up. Show them what time it is and never allow them to forget. Much Love & God bless you. #PRIME,” Coach Prime wrote on X in support of Pavia.

For Coach Prime, Pavia’s situation may have resembled what happened to his son, Shedeur Sanders, last year. He was eventually selected with the No. 144 overall pick, but before the NFL draft, many projected him as a first-round pick. But the Colorado head coach soon received a response from a Buffs fan who highlighted his lack of support for his players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Someone tell Deion he has a QB from his own team, Kaidon Salter, that went undrafted and got into a minicamp. No words of encouragement? He just tweets about other players. Diego Pavia gets a paragraph and his own players get “Thank You Jesus” or nothing at all. He shows his true colors every day. There’s a reason none of the transfers respect him and dawg him out in the media.”

It’s difficult to know whether Deion Sanders privately contacted any of his players who were waiting to hear their names called out. Deion Sanders Jr. didn’t like the assumptions the fan made in his post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The amount of lies & h-e s–t is getting weird… yall boys getting obsessive,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while Colorado had a disappointing NFL draft this year, six of its players were still picked by NFL teams as undrafted free agents. The Jaguars picked CB Preston Hodge, while the Chargers got hold of WR Sincere Brown. The Giants will have a look at DT Anquin Barner Jr. Even the QB Kaidon Salter, whom the fan mentioned, received a rookie minicamp invite from the Titans. So, it’s not all doom and gloom. And when it comes to publicly supporting his players, no one does it better than Coach Prime.

Deion Sanders praises his former players at the Colorado Pro Day

Contrary to the internet user’s claim that Sanders did not support his players, Colorado’s Pro Day told a different story. There was a nice gesture from Coach Prime to one of his players, linebacker Jeremiah Brown. Sanders came to the Pro Day with a fishing rod after making a deal with Brown that “he had to run a certain time in the 40 and I was gonna give it to him on the spot”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brown ran for 4.85 seconds and fell short of Sanders’ expectations. Regardless, when Sanders was going to respond to Brown, he did not just give him his fishing rod in private; he expressed his love to him on his Instagram story.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I still love ya, and you’re still getting the fishing rods. We family man.”