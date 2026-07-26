OC Arthur Smith To Fix Ohio State’s Biggest “Missing” Piece, Confirms Ryan Day’s Assistant

The Ohio State Buckeyes were dominant on the defensive side of the ball last year. But Ryan Day’s offense faced some issues against elite teams. On paper, the offense accumulated almost 6,000 yards. Yet it faced intense criticism for taking its foot off the gas and failing to physically impose on dominant defenses like Miami and Indiana. That finally changes this year, as Arthur Smith takes the reins as the program’s new offensive play-caller.

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“We got some elite receivers. But just the scheme of how you set everything up and the runs that you call,” OSU’s RBs coach, Carlos Locklyn, said about Smith as JBook shared on X. “It fits the talent in the room and the mentality that Art brings here. Know Art for Memphis; Memphis is my second home. That grit, that grind. You can tell he’s a guy from Memphis because, as I said, he has a physical mindset.”

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While OSU’s offense was decent in several games, it struggled to run the ball. In both 2025 losses, OSU managed fewer than 26 rushing attempts, leaving the offense reliant on passing.

OSU ranked 72nd nationally in rushing offense and managed to notch just 154.36 yards per game on the ground. Against Indiana, the offense managed just 58 rushing yards, while against Miami, it could notch a mere 45 yards. That tendency to become unidimensional in offense hurt the team. That was also the primary reason Julian Sayin was forced to throw in difficult moments, resulting in two interceptions against Miami. Now, Arthur Smith can correct that.

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“What I’m excited about is that aspect of the offense where I thought we were missing on them last year,” Carlos Locklyn said. “Now, as I said, the running backs are being involved to help out in the passing game and the run game. That’s what I’m most excited about, the physicality part that he (Arthur Smith) brings.”

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After Brian Hartline’s departure, Ryan Day followed his usual practice of hiring NFL experience. Smith arrived in Columbus after serving as the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons for three years. At the Falcons, the offense was consistently physical, if not dominant.

How can Arthur Smith change Ohio State’s offense in 2026?

In the 2022 season, Arthur Smith’s team led the NFL in total rushing yards. It was also third in the league in rushing yards per game, accumulating 159.9 PYG. Because of zone and power gap schemes, the Falcons increased their rushing output by 75 yards per game compared to 2021.

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“I think it’s more so, I’d say, big picture right now, just really establishing an identity of how we’re going to run the ball,” OSU’s O-line coach, Tyler Bowen, said about Arthur Smith 3 months ago. “Not just game plan specific, but like, ‘Hey, these are, you know, 10, 12, 15 core runs that we feel like we could put out against any front structure, any type of movement, and we’re going to be able to run the ball.”

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Smith’s prolific rushing scheme usually featured 12-personnel and occasionally 13-personnel packages. It not only outmuscled even the most physically imposing D lines, but also helped bring a multidimensional offense. In that sense, Nate Roberts and Hunter Welcing will be valuable this year. Never mind that Smith has also got Mason Williams from Ohio to be fully flexible with his schemes. The biggest question is still Julian Sayin.

Sayin was an elite passer last year and completed 76.7% of his passes. However, we haven’t yet seen him use his legs that much. Sayin’s off-season development focuses on improving his mobility and rushing ability.