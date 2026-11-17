Deion Sanders’ son Shilo Sanders went to Ess-a-Bagel with a simple plan: grab breakfast and treat a few people in line. However, when the cashier counted six bagels and read out the bill, the former Colorado safety could only react with a stunned “Oh my God.”

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In his YouTube vlog posted on November 14, he offered another glimpse of Shilo settling into New York. The line at Ess-a-Bagel immediately caught Sanders’ attention. He looked around the crowded shop and told viewers he had never seen a bagel place that busy. Then he announced, “I’m giving away free bagels today,” and approached a couple of customers.

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He had a theory about why the line was moving so slowly. After talking with another couple, Sanders said he had heard several people order everything bagels and guessed that was holding things up.

When he reached the counter, he ordered a plain bagel with butter and the shop’s most popular order. The employee recommended the Signature Favorite, a sandwich made with Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and capers. Sanders at first took the order for an everything bagel, then asked how much he owed.

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The cashier rang up six bagels, bringing the total to $106.50.

“Oh my God,” Shilo replied with an awkward laugh. “Wait, how many bagels was those?”

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Once he realized the total covered six bagels, he decided the price was fair enough and answered with a lukewarm “eh.”

The bill still gave him a quick lesson in New York prices, which are climbing. The city’s restaurant prices have been rising too. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that food away from home in the New York metropolitan area cost 3.6% more in September 2026 than a year earlier.

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The bagel bill wasn’t his first New York surprise.

In a November 11 vlog, Shilo filmed an encounter in Manhattan’s Diamond District with a stranger who appeared interested in buying or selling his jewelry. The man asked Shilo to follow him downstairs to discuss a deal.

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However, someone on the phone warned him not to go anywhere with a stranger, and Shilo eventually stayed put. He later titled the video ALMOST Gets SCAMMED in NYC’s Diamond District.

His apartment hunt has brought its own sticker shock. Shilo previously balked at Manhattan rentals listed for around $12,000 a month, particularly when they offered less space than he expected. He also turned down a Miami rental that would have cost $14,000 monthly.

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In a November 16 update, he showed viewers another New York condo, praising its interior before walking to the window and admitting he was scared of heights. Next to rents like those, a $106 bagel run is small change.

Both look minor beside the number hanging over Shilo off camera: an $11.89 million civil judgment he is trying to discharge in bankruptcy court.

That judgment stems from a 2015 altercation at his school in Dallas involving former security guard John Darjean. Darjean suffered serious injuries and later got a default judgment of $11.89 million against Shilo in 2022.

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A year later, in October 2023, Shilo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy while Darjean was trying to recover the money awarded to him. Shilo has disputed Darjean’s account of the incident. During the bankruptcy trial in September 2026, he testified that Darjean had been aggressive and had attacked him.

For now, Sanders can laugh off a $106 bagel run. Whether he can shake the $11.89 million judgment is up to the court, which must decide if he deliberately caused Darjean’s injuries. A ruling against him would leave the debt in place.