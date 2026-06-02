“Oh No!”: Deion Sanders’ Two Sons Fined After Trouble in Miami

Shilo Sanders just can’t seem to stay out of the spotlight lately. Only recently, the former Colorado Buffaloes safety went viral after a heated exchange with staff at Miami’s One Hotel, storming off and saying, “Never coming back to One Hotel ever again in my life.” But before the dust could even settle from this incident, he found himself in another pickle. This time with the local authorities in the same city.

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Shilo had actually reunited with his brother, Shedeur Sanders, in Miami, along with a group of friends for what seemed like a casual day out. The group spent the day together at the gym, got in a workout, and even went for a swim. Everything seemed to be going smoothly throughout the outing until they stepped out. That’s when things shifted.

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Their vehicles were gone.

They soon discovered that their cars had been towed, prompting a lengthy search for the towing company’s official address. They were eventually slapped with a $430 fine per car, making Shedeur go, “Oh no!”

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The whole incident was captured in a May 31 vlog posted by former Jackson State wide receiver David Studstill on his YouTube channel.

Interestingly, before learning of the fee, Shilo actually had thought they were getting their cars for free! “They said if you get in less than 10 minutes, then it’s free,” Shilo said.

Well, they had to pay the sum before getting the cars back. It was a reunion gone wrong for the brothers who had contrasting careers since their time in Boulder.

While Shedeur remains in contention to start as QB1 for the Browns, Shilo was cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year after signing with the franchise as an undrafted free agent. In a video made some months ago, he expressed his interest in securing another NFL deal. Sadly, he has not had one since late last year. To keep himself busy, he has been making content on YouTube and entertaining fans.

How Shilo got to Miami before towing

The vehicle towing happened in Miami, where Shilo lives. He and his brother have had to live apart as they progressed in their careers. But when it was time to pick a house, his brother was a huge consideration.

“I’ve been playing sports my whole life since I was four or five years old. So this is the first time I’ve actually had free time. Everyone knows when you’re undrafted, it’s not certain that you’re gonna be on the team,” Shilo said on YouTube in September 2025.

“I’ve been thinking about L.A., for the acting stuff and for the music stuff. I’ve been thinking about staying in Atlanta, again, for the acting stuff. I’ve been thinking about staying in Miami. Miami’s pretty cool. It’s similar to Tampa, but it’s different. There are still beaches and stuff. Like, my family would still want to come visit me. Miami’s similar, and Shedeur likes going to Miami a lot to go on vacations,” Shilo continued.

Since then, Shilo has hosted his family at his Miami house. Shedeur is the latest sibling to visit him. Just last week, his mother, Pilar Sanders, and sister, Shelomi Sanders, were there. That visit led to a hilarious showdown between Shilo and Shelomi as they challenged each other for a 1v1 pickup basketball game. The brother won the contest in contrast to what happened three years ago when they played each other in a Colorado facility.