Ohio-Born Texas Transfer Shares Blunt Message for Ohio State After Ryan Day Overlooked Him in High School

Ohio State thought it could circle back to Rasheem Biles after overlooking him in high school and get a second chance. Biles had other ideas. By the time the Columbus-area linebacker entered the transfer portal, he had developed into the kind of player Ohio State probably would not have passed on the first time around, and exactly the kind of linebacker the Buckeyes needed after Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles left for the NFL. Be careful who you overlook, because not every player is waiting around for you to come back.

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“I don’t have a relationship with them. They called and stuff, but I ain’t want to stay in Columbus for real if I’m being honest. …When I made my list and stuff, I told my mom, I ain’t really trying to be in Columbus; I ain’t trying to be a Buckeye. They ain’t want me out of high school and I was right there, there’s no point in trying to get me now, you feel me?” Said Biles.

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That’s about as direct as it gets. Rasheem Biles grew up in Pickerington, Ohio, practically in Ohio State’s backyard. But when he came out of Pickerington Central in 2023, the Buckeyes passed. At the time, he was a 3-star prospect ranked No. 31 in Ohio, No. 102 among linebackers and No. 1,027 nationally by the Rivals Industry Ranking. In other words, Ohio State had its reasons for looking elsewhere.

Still, Biles remembers being overlooked. Pitt and West Virginia were his only Power Four options out of high school, and he chose Pitt. Three seasons later, that decision looks a lot different. Biles developed, his value climbed, and suddenly the schools that passed the first time had a reason to call.

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And the production explains why. Biles finished his Pitt career with 185 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. He also added three interceptions, 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, four defensive touchdowns and three blocked kicks. Last season was his breakout. He posted 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions, returning both picks for touchdowns. The player Ohio State once passed on had turned himself into a serious transfer target.

Colorado, Michigan and Miami all came calling once Biles entered the portal after the 2025 season, and Ohio State eventually joined them. By then, going home did not carry much weight. After visits to Colorado and Michigan, Biles chose Texas, where the fit was bigger than geography. The Longhorns offered meaningful games, a national-title chase, and a major role in Steve Sarkisian’s defense. For a linebacker who can rush, cover, and defend the run, Texas gave him exactly what Ohio State never did out of high school.

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“(Texas) just asked me, what are my dreams? What are my goals for this year? Me and my mom sat down, and everything aligned. So it’s really no question. After everything aligned with my dreams, their goals and their dreams for this year, it was just a perfect match, to be honest.”

Steve Sarkisian has already called Rasheem Biles a “problem,” and the tape backs that up. Just as importantly, Biles appears to have landed in a defense that suits him, with Will Muschamp putting him in position to be disruptive rather than just another body in the linebacker room.

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“It’s amazing playing in his defense,” he said. “He really puts you in position to make plays.”

And that fit matters even more when there is still something personal driving him. Biles is not the first Ohio kid to carry that kind of grudge.

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Former Michigan tight end Jake Butt grew up a Buckeye fan just minutes from Ohio State, but the hometown program never offered. “They literally showed no interest,” Butt said years later. He even tried to get on the staff’s radar by mowing then-Ohio State tight ends coach Tim Hinton’s lawn, but the offer still never came. Butt went to Michigan instead and became an All-American and Mackey Award winner. That is the same nerve Biles is touching now. When the hometown powerhouse passes on you early, success elsewhere does not always make that slight disappear.

That same edge is now following Biles to Texas. He can rush, cover, hit and contribute on special teams, and he enters 2026 on the Butkus Award watch list. The Longhorns landed a versatile linebacker with something to prove. Ohio State, meanwhile, gets to watch one of its own turn an old recruiting slight into fuel somewhere else.

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Ohio State finally gets Rasheem Biles, just not on its roster

A revenge shot is coming quickly for Rasheem Biles. Texas hosts Ohio State on Sept. 12 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, putting him face-to-face with the program that once passed on him. For Biles, it is more than an early-season heavyweight matchup. It is a chance to make Ohio State remember exactly who it overlooked.

“I’m excited for that game, definitely,” he said. “That’s circled on my calendar for sure.”

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Of course it is. Biles does not have to go back to Columbus to make the point. Ohio State is coming to Austin instead. For a player who grew up nearby and watched the Buckeyes pass on him, that flips the entire dynamic. This time, he gets the home field and Ohio State gets the uncomfortable reunion.

Ryan Day has made keeping Ohio’s best talent home a major part of Ohio State’s identity. The portal can patch holes, but high school recruiting is supposed to build the roster. Rasheem Biles slipped through that net. Now he is at Texas, chasing a national title and heading into his final college season with a chance to make that miss look even worse.

“It’s my last year in college football,” he said. “I want to be a part of those big games. I want to win a national championship. That’s my biggest goal, and with coming here, I feel like I can do that for sure.”

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And when Ohio State walks into Austin in Week 2, Rasheem Biles won’t need anyone to give him extra motivation. The Buckeyes already did that three years ago.