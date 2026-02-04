Ohio High School Football Coach Dies at 90, After Serving Community for 32 Years

For over three decades, one man commanded the sidelines at Cedarville High School. This week, the Ohio football community mourned the loss of that man, Jimmie R. Villinger, who passed away at 90. The veteran coach left behind his powerful legacy in football, basketball, and baseball, and in the hearts of the players he mentored all those years.

McColaugh Massie Funeral Home shared the news of Jimmie R. Villinger’s passing on their website. However, there was no mention of the reason behind the veteran coach’s demise, and his family hasn’t revealed anything regarding that either.

Jimmie R. Villinger had a remarkable journey that started in Fairmont, West Virginia. He was born there on February 27th, 1935, and graduated from Fairview High School. Villinger earned his bachelor’s degree from Fairmont State College and completed his master’s degree at West Virginia University.

Imago Cedarville honored Jimmie Villinger as CedarFest Grand Marshal in 2024 | via Facebook

After completing his education, Ross Villinger began his career as a physical education teacher at Cedarville High School. He even taught American Government, Geography, and World and American History, along with science and math, demonstrating his commitment to developing well-rounded student-athletes. For 44 years, he taught endless students, shaped their careers, and later retired as the school’s athletic director.

His passion for athletics naturally led him to coaching. Jimmie Ross Villinger, often called ‘Coach V’, spent 32 years coaching Ohio high school players. He loved baseball, basketball, and football the most, and transitioning that talent into young players became his favorite job. All those years of effort and hardship resulted in his induction into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame.

However, he didn’t just love teaching bookish stuff to students, but life lessons too. Off the field, Villinger was a pillar of his community and family. A member of the Cenia Church of Christ since 1957, he was known for leading Bible readings and hosting a beloved annual Christmas quiz for family and friends.

But above all, loyalty mattered the most to him, and till his last breath, he remained a dedicated Ohio State fan, supporting them all these years. He left behind not only his legacy but also the players whom he shaped into skilled athletes, and every Ohio high school student who crossed paths with him and adopted the values he preached. With the news of his passing, Villinger’s family announced that services will be held.

Veteran Ohio coach’s family’s loving gesture

While managing a tiring teaching and coaching career, Jimmie R. Villinger was also a family man. He was a beloved husband to Mary Villinger, who died in 2001. After her death, Villinger’s children, Kimra Barry and Mark Cheryl, took care of him.

But Jimmie R. Villinger sure had a very big family, including his children. His grandchildren are Brooke Villinger, Chelsea Keller, Candice Knollman, Spenser Villinger, and Kara Bennington. Also, let’s not forget his nine great-grandchildren. Villinger is also survived by his sister Rose Marie (Bill) Ware, who further adds to the list with nieces and nephews.

Now, at his last rites, Villinger’s family made sure to give him the best send-off. As such, they have decided to lay Jammie R. Villinger to rest beside his wife at North Cemetery in Cedarville. May Ohio high school’s legendary coach’s soul rest in peace.