The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry has a way of making even the smallest moments feel bigger. This year’s meeting was no different, with tensions showing up before kickoff and carrying onto the field. What began with players exchanging words and shoves eventually turned into a fight involving both teams, forcing officials to step in and take an unusual approach to settle things down.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The heated scenes did not end when the players walked off the field. The Toledo Police Department found its own way to join the rivalry conversation, sharing a mock arrest-warrant notice on X that took a playful shot at Ohio State and its latest result against Michigan. The post used familiar language from police announcements to turn the Buckeyes’ celebrations into a series of imaginary offenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

“AGGRAVATED MENACING – ORC 2903.21 Knowingly causing Michigan fans to believe serious physical harm is coming their way, particularly on today’s date,” Toledo Police posted on X. “DISORDERLY CONDUCT – ORC 2917.11 Recklessly causing inconvenience, annoyance, and alarm through excessive celebrations, displays of scarlet and gray, and repeatedly reminding Michigan fans of the final score.”

Imago Credits: IMAGO

The joke played on the rivalry’s familiar back-and-forth, with the department using Ohio State’s colors and its result against Michigan as the basis for the imaginary case. Toledo Police also described the supposed suspects as individuals wearing scarlet and gray who were highly dangerous to the morale of the state of Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A REMINDER FROM TPD: Enjoy the rivalry, celebrate responsibly, and remember that football rivalries are best settled on the field. Let’s keep the celebrations safe and out of the streets,” Toledo Police added. “No actual warrants have been issued, and no charges have been filed. This investigation is strictly for football rivalry purposes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The police department’s post came after a rivalry game that had already seen several confrontations. During pregame warmups at Ohio Stadium on November 28, dozens of players gathered near an end zone, exchanging words and shoves.

Staff members from both programs quickly intervened and separated the groups before things escalated further. USA Today reported that the teams entered the matchup with a combined 13-9 record, adding another layer to an already tense meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opening kickoff brought another flashpoint. Michigan safety Nico Andrighetto hit Ohio State returner Devin McCuin despite McCuin signaling for a fair catch, leading to another confrontation between players from both sidelines.

The most heated moment arrived late in the first half. After Ohio State running back Bo Jackson picked up a first down, Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles brought him down near the Buckeyes’ sideline. Players quickly gathered around the play, and the situation turned into a bench-clearing scuffle with punches thrown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rather than ejecting individual players, officials assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty to everyone on both rosters. The penalties offset, meaning they did not change the drive, but players faced the possibility of ejection if they picked up another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty later in the game.

The latest fight also brought back memories of the teams’ November 2024 meeting. After Michigan’s 13-10 victory at Ohio Stadium, Wolverines players attempted to plant a flag at midfield, triggering a postgame brawl. Police officers deployed pepper spray to help break up the confrontation, and the Big Ten fined both programs $100,000 for their roles in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s game ended with a much more comfortable result for Ohio State. The Buckeyes were already leading 21-0 when the first-half fight broke out and eventually secured a 45-0 win. Quarterback Luke Fahey threw for 253 yards and three touchdowns, helping Ohio State record its eighth victory of the season.

The Toledo Police Department’s post was strictly a rivalry joke, not an announcement of real arrests or criminal charges. Still, after another meeting filled with confrontations, the mock warrants gave the Buckeyes one more reason to celebrate and handed Michigan fans another reminder of the final score.