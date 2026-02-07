Ohio State, Alabama & 2 Other SEC Teams Named Finalists for 305-lb Five-Star O-Lineman

Ohio State and Alabama have gone head-to-head on the field, but will now lock horns in recruiting. They are now going all-in for one of the most elite prospects of the 2027 cycle, Maxwell Hiller.

The IOL has whittled down his favorites to four, and some interesting schools have made the cut. Among them are Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, and Tennessee. It’s a massive win for all these programs because Hiller is the No. 1 IOL in the 2027 cycle. The who’s who of college football have been in pursuit of him.

Hiller told Rivals that Alabama and Florida are “pretty tied” right now. The Crimson Tide has made a great impact on him, especially because he has some family ties to the school. He will also be making an official visit to Tuscaloosa on May 29, his first on the calendar this year. Kalen DeBoer has to knock it out of the park for Hiller on this visit.

Ohio State is yet to receive an official date. But Hiller was impressed by what he saw in Columbus after a recent visit. The Buckeyes will go through some offensive changes this year, in the wake of Brian Hartline’s departure. However, Hiller has confidence in the stability of the leadership at the moment, he told Rivals.

