Ohio State Allegedly Offer 7-Figures to Syracuse Star to Pair Him With Jeremiah Smith

College football’s transfer portal has become a high-stakes auction house. And if analyst Colin Cowherd’s latest intel is accurate, Ohio State might be the latest big spender trying to reload its depleted receiver room. Cowherd dropped a cryptic hint on his show that’s got plenty of connecting dots to do. And those dots seem to be pointing straight at one of the star pass-catchers coming to Columbus.​

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This is what Cowherd said during his show: “I was talking to an agent, an NIL agent, this weekend, and one of those 10 Northern schools I talked about, who already has two really good receivers that’ll play on Sundays, is bidding on another receiver, seven figures out of Syracuse.” The 10 schools Cowherd referenced in his “next decade” rankings include Miami, USC, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, and Indiana. Now, if you’re playing detective here, you’ve got to ask yourself which northern school from that list already has two NFL-caliber receivers on the roster. The answer becomes pretty obvious when you narrow it down.​

Ohio State fits the profile almost perfectly. The Buckeyes have Jeremiah Smith, the phenom sophomore who is projected as a future top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. And until the last few weeks, they had Carnell Tate, who just declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Those are your “two receivers that’ll play on Sundays.” There are more signs that point to Ryan Day’s program.

ADVERTISEMENT

They just lost Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter, both former five-star recruits, to Notre Dame in the same transfer window. Graham appeared in nine games last season with six catches for 93 yards, while Porter was another highly touted talent who never quite broke through in Columbus. With Tate now NFL-bound and two promising young receivers jumping ship to South Bend, Ohio State’s depth chart suddenly looks alarmingly thin behind Jeremiah Smith. That’s the situation that makes throwing seven figures at a proven Power Four receiver start to make sense, even if it seems absurd to outsiders.​

Imago 2025 CFP National Championship: Notre Dame vs Ohio State Jan 20 January 20, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 celebrates a touchdown against Notre Dame during the first half of the 2025 CFP National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. Scott Kinser/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Scott Kinser/Cal Media/Sipa USA Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Ga United States NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

So who’s the Syracuse target? The speculation is high here, but two names immediately jump out: Darrell Gill Jr. and Johntay Cook II, both of whom have entered or intend to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Gill was a consistent contributor for the Orange, posting over 500 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons and making brilliant plays along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT

But if we’re talking about a seven-figure investment, the smart money might be on Cook. The 6-foot-1 wideout was a five-star recruit out of DeSoto, Texas, in the 2023 class. He was one of the most heralded prospects in the country before things went sideways at Texas. Cook transferred to Syracuse, looking to rebuild his stock under Fran Brown. In 2025, he hauled in 549 yards despite an ankle injury and the Orange losing their starting quarterback midseason. Cook’s got the pedigree Ohio State loves, and his one year at Syracuse proved he can produce when given the opportunity.​

Now, let’s acknowledge that this is all educated guesswork based on Cowherd’s breadcrumbs and circumstantial evidence. There’s no official confirmation that Ohio State is the school in question. And even if they are, there’s zero guarantee they land Cook or Gill or whoever they’re targeting. Other northern schools from Cowherd’s list could theoretically fit parts of the profile. Although none have the immediate “two NFL receivers” situation quite like Ohio State does.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What we do know for certain is that the Buckeyes are in desperate need of receiver help after watching their depth evaporate in a matter of days. And programs with that kind of urgency tend to open up their checkbooks. Whether it’s Cook, Gill, or someone else entirely, don’t be shocked if Columbus makes a major splash in the receiver market before the portal window closes. Seven figures buy a lot of trust in today’s college football landscape. And Ohio State has proven they’re willing to pay for talent that can help them chase championships.​

The Buckeyes’ receiver room exodus that started this mess

The reason Ohio State is even in the market for a seven-figure Syracuse receiver boils down to a brutal one-two punch that landed last week. Mylan Graham and Quincy Porter both packed their bags for South Bend. Graham, a former five-star recruit out of New Haven, Indiana, spent two seasons in Columbus, scraping together just six catches for 93 yards while buried behind Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Brandon Inniss in the rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Porter had it even tougher. The 6-foot-4 boundary receiver was the No. 3 wideout in the 2025 recruiting class but managed only four catches for 59 yards as a true freshman before deciding he needed a fresh start. Both guys still have their redshirts intact. For Ohio State, though? It’s a disaster. You don’t lose two five-star receivers in the same cycle, especially to a rival program, without feeling the heat to replace them immediately.​

What makes this sting even more for Ryan Day is that Ohio State reportedly tried hard to keep Graham in the fold after he hit the portal on January 4. But the pitch didn’t land. Graham wanted playing time. And with Tate declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, there was finally room for him to carve out a role. But he chose Notre Dame anyway. He joined Porter as the second former Buckeye wideout to commit to the Irish this portal cycle. That’s the context behind Cowherd’s seven-figure Syracuse receiver intel.