Few rivalries in college football carry the weight of “The Game.” For 129 years, Ohio State and Michigan have turned this annual showdown into a battle that consumes players, coaches, fans, and even staff members well before kickoff.

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Downplaying it has never been the norm for those involved, but Kyle Whittingham seems to be breaking from tradition, and he is drawing criticism for it.

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Recently, on The Bobby Carpenter Show, former Ohio State linebacker Steele Chambers criticized Michigan’s head coach for downplaying the rivalry. He even sided with Wolverines fans who have criticized him.

“I mean, you look at his age, he doesn’t have a lot of runway left,” said Chambers. “And it just seems like almost an outsider that’s not even been attempting trying to learn the culture that is Michigan football, that is the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry. It just feels like he’s making no attempt at it.

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“And I feel like for the people in Michigan, for the actual fans, they don’t really appreciate that. They don’t appreciate the fact that he is an outsider. He’s not even making an effort to try to understand, like, how much this game means.”

The Michigan-Ohio State game is far more than just another game on the schedule. It is a bitter battle that has endured for more than a century, and the contempt between the fanbases is hard to miss. When Whittingham said in July that a rivalry doesn’t need hatred to be intense, Michigan fans quickly questioned his take.

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“Hate’s a strong word. But I want to win that game as badly as anybody in Ann Arbor… I just think that a rivalry can be intense and emotional without the hatred factor. I don’t think there’s a place for that,” said Whittingham.

Since Whittingham addressed it in July, he also noted that Michigan still has 11 games to face before Ohio State and will focus on those first. That angered the fanbase that views the rivalry game as the most important game of the season.

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Ahead of this year’s matchup, Whittingham addressed the controversy again. When WolverinesWire asked him about his comments, the Michigan head coach insisted he had never downplayed the rivalry or undermined its significance.

“I don’t know if we downplayed it. I don’t feel that we did that,” Whittingham said. “But there comes a point where you can go over the top, and you get diminishing returns from the players and the game itself. You gotta still stay within your framework and your process.”

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He argued that placing too much emotional emphasis on the rivalry could push players to do too much, play hero ball, or commit unnecessary penalties. In his view, preparation and execution should matter more than emotion.

That explanation did little to appease the fanbase, and his decision to change Michigan’s traditional “Beat Ohio State” practice only added to the backlash.

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“We don’t call it the Beat Ohio practice period, but we’ve definitely spent time on it, meeting time and field time,” Whittingham said. “The signage in the building, it’s present every single day of the year. And so that’s something that has not changed and will continue to be emphasized.”

Whittingham says the intensity is still there, but preparation will decide the game.

“It’s still the emotion, the passion, the intensity. That is all there and present. But the thing that’s going to win this game is the preparation. It still boils down to how you practice, how much film you watch, your visualization during the week.”

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Whittingham is sticking to his new approach to the rivalry. Whether it can produce a win over Ohio State and quiet the doubters after a rough season remains to be seen.