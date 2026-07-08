Ohio State Announces 4th Club Football Player Added To Roster in 2026

Here’s something you don’t see every day at Ohio State. A player who wasn’t a prized recruit has worked his way onto Ryan Day’s roster through the club football program. Tuesday’s announcement marked the fourth time that has happened ahead of the 2026 season.

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The latest player to earn that opportunity is safety Jackson Gula, who “has been called up to play” for Ohio State varsity football. Ohio State Club Football broke the news with a post celebrating the promotion. Gula is now the fourth club football standout to join Ryan Day’s team for the 2026 season, with the other names being Zach Hayes, Glorien Gough, and Ian Gecse.

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Jackson Gula arrives with a resume built on production. Last season, he finished with 29 tackles, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions while earning Second-Team NCFA All-American honors. Those numbers stand out considering he’s a player who wasn’t part of Ohio State’s touted recruiting classes.

The 6’1, 180-pound safety from Streetsboro, Ohio, played at Streetsboro High School, the same school that produced former Buckeye DL Michael Hall Jr., before continuing his football journey through Ohio State’s club program. Jackson Gula may have to wait before he becomes a starter in Ryan Day’s secondary with this promotion, but that’s not the point.

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Reaching Ohio State’s varsity team is a milestone on its own. Jackson Gula had already cleared a hurdle that very few players ever do. His promotion comes after years of hard work, and it also says something about the Buckeyes. If players keep performing, the coaching staff is willing to give them a real opportunity regardless of how they arrived on campus.

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That belief has become one of the biggest strengths of the club program. Ohio State Club Football isn’t just a place for students who still want to play. It’s become one of the country’s most successful club programs. Since joining the National Club Football Association in 2012, the Buckeyes have won four national championships in 2019, 2021, 2024, and 2025. They have reached each of the past six NCFA title games and also held their own against NCAA Division III junior varsity teams. Now, they’re giving some players a real shot at becoming true football players.

The club team keeps sending players to the Buckeyes

A few years ago, this would have sounded like a feel-good story. Now it’s becoming a pattern. Ohio State’s club football team has produced several players who have worked their way onto the varsity roster, and Gecse was one of the first to show it could happen during the 2024 NCFA title game. His 34-yard reception helped create the game-winning score, and that performance was enough to earn him a chance with the Buckeyes. He later switched to the offensive line.

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Hayes and Gough also made the most of their time in the club program, turning standout freshman seasons into walk-on opportunities before appearing on special teams against Grambling State. Now Jackson Gula joins that growing list. The transfer portal has changed how college football finds talent, but Ohio State’s club program offers another route. Instead of chasing opportunities elsewhere, players can stay in Columbus, keep competing, and continue chasing the same dream.

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For Jackson Gula, that dream just became a reality. And for everyone wearing an Ohio State club jersey this fall, there’s fresh proof that outstanding play still gets noticed even on the other side of campus.