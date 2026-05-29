Ohio State Announces Major Changes For Buckeye Football Fans

Ohio State is launching its most comprehensive stadium evaluation in over a decade. The university announced this week that it will survey fans and season-ticket holders about major upgrades coming to Ohio Stadium, with renovations potentially breaking ground in 2027.

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OSU’s IT Twitter handle reported that workers are adding internet access points inside Ohio Stadium to give fans faster Wi-Fi speeds. The university wants fans to have better internet during games and events so they can easily share photos and videos online from the stadium.

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They have been working for a very long time to improve the fan experience during the games. In 2019, Ohio State added 1,750 Wi-Fi 6 access points around the stadium so fans could get faster and stronger internet during games. Well, the stronger Wi-Fi gives fans a better experience during games and events. Fans can quickly upload photos and videos, use social media, check scores from other games, and stay connected with friends inside the stadium.

The better internet also helps fans use digital tickets more easily when entering Ohio Stadium. Even fans found this approach very useful when it was implemented back in 2019. One Reddit user said, “Going to games as a college student, I remember my phone just basically being useless for at least 4-5 hours before, during, and after the game.”

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Other Big Ten schools have upgraded stadium Wi-Fi in recent years. While Ohio State hasn’t disclosed technical details, the upgrade follows industry trends toward faster connectivity. The upgraded Wi-Fi will also help the university manage the stadium better. But they didn’t just stop there in 2021. The Buckeyes also started using mobile tickets and cashless payments to help fans enter the stadium faster and buy food and drinks more easily.

Since 2023, OSU has used AI to track wait times at 95 locations inside the stadium. The official Buckeyes app now shows real-time line updates for bathrooms and food, so fans can skip long waits. They installed cameras above all these areas and connected them with CAT 6 cables so the system could collect information in real time. Ohio State is apparently doing whatever is in its control to give fans an experience of a lifetime.

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Ohio State’s renovation plans for the stadium

The Ohio State University plans to ask fans and season-ticket holders about possible changes to Ohio Stadium. They hired a consulting company called CSL to help with the survey and study possible upgrades for the fans. The survey asks fans about club suites, standing-room sections, hospitality areas, and seats with all-inclusive food and drinks. Athletic director Ross Bjork stressed the same lines as he said Ohio State wants to improve the stadium just for fans.

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“We’ve got to keep up,” OSU athletic director Ross Bjork said. “Whether it’s driving revenue, whether it’s aging amenities, whether it’s fan experience stuff, it’s really just making sure the stadium is modernized every step of the way.”

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OSU admits something honest. Only 4 out of every 100 seats are premium spaces, while fellow Big Ten schools have 10 out of 100. That’s the gap Ross Bjork and his team are trying to close.

However, nothing is decided yet. No blueprints, no construction crews, no deadlines. Just listening. Because here’s what changed in college football: with name-image-likeness deals and revenue sharing now part of the game, every dollar counts. The university needs to know if fans actually want more luxury suites before spending millions on renovations that won’t break ground until 2027 at the earliest.

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Beginning with the 2026 football season, OSU will debut nine elevated field-level suites and 400 chairback seats, costing $6,000 per season, in the south end zone, which will be the widest seats in the stadium. Fans there will enter through the same player tunnel the Buckeyes use, while accessing the new 1922 Club with all-inclusive food, private restrooms, and climate control.

However, the university is still asking fans what they want before moving forward with any renovation plans. We’ll have to wait for further updates on this front. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.